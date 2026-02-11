Police intensify security ahead of Ramadhan night prayers amid juvenile gang attacks

Audio By Vocalize

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Police in Mombasa have assured the Muslim community and residents of beefed-up security operations during the month of Ramadhan that begins next week.

The police, who held a security meeting with a group of Mombasa Muslim leaders, said they will deploy uniformed and plainclothes officers to work with the community to contain the juvenile gangs that attack with machetes.

Mombasa deputy county commander Dafala Ibrahim warned parents and residents that they will not hesitate to use guns if the gangs strike with pangas.

He accused the youthful gangs of frustrating businesses and slowing down economic growth in pockets of Mombasa and the Coast region, warning that police will use weapons where necessary to suppress them.

Police also accused parents of laxity while young boys went on the rampage and slashed and robbed residents of their valuables.

“If these gangs use pangas, the police will have no option but to use their weapons against them. We are asking parents to cooperate with us and even bring the rowdy children to us to end the juvenile gang attacks,” he said.

He spoke after the Mombasa Muslim group led by vice chairman Mr Alamin Somo and National Parents Association Mombasa branch chairman Mr Makdadi Hemed held a lengthy meeting with senior police officers under the command of Coast regional police boss Mr Ali Nuno at the Coast regional police headquarters.

The Muslim leaders who expressed fear of being attacked said they have met the police officers to prepare for a backup team on the ground to ensure peaceful night prayers.

Last week, panga boys struck at Biashara Street, Mombasa, and attacked night guards with pangas, seriously injuring them.

Yesterday, Mombasa subcounty police commander Mr Nicholas Chalulot said they have instructions to treat the panga boys like terrorists and warned parents to refrain them from criminal acts.

“We are assuring Muslims that police will conduct round-the-clock patrols and work closely with the Muslim community during the month of Ramadhan,” he said.

Somo urged Muslims and Mombasa residents to stand up for victims of the juvenile attacks and join the fight against crime in the region.

“We are urging all, including human rights groups, to stand up for victims instead of the gangs that have killed and maimed many. Everyone should fight to suppress them so that we can freely walk around without fear of being attacked,” he said.

He backed the recent announcement by Nuno that police will use weapons and treat panga gangs like terrorists and subdue them.

Hemed appealed to parents to counsel their children and stop them from joining dangerous gangs in the region.

“These criminal gangs are underage, and I am urging parents to watch the steps of their children and ensure they are not recruited into crime,” he said.

A Mombasa Old Town resident, Mr Mohamed Bashir, said youthful gang attacks have affected the once-flourishing business and tourism in the area and urged concerted efforts to return the area to normalcy.

“Children have destroyed the glory of Mombasa Old Town, and we need to work with the security agencies to reclaim the business and tourism that used to flourish there,” he said.