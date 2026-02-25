Tenant charged with alleged malicious damage to property in Kilimani

Audio By Vocalize

Ruth Khasoa Mutonyi when she appeared in Kibera Law Courts before Resident Magistrate Daisy Mutai. [Courtesy]

A tenant has been charged with malicious damage to property after allegedly vandalising a residential premise in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Ruth Khasoa Mutonyi appeared in Kibera Law Courts before Resident Magistrate Daisy Mutai, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to court documents, Khasoa, together with accomplices who remain at large, allegedly willfully and unlawfully damaged property at Donaldson Court along George Padmore Road, Kilimani, on November 29, 2025.

She was a tenant in the house, and allegedly caused the damage while moving out. Khasoa is facing a charge of malicious damage to property contrary to the law.

The damaged items valued at Sh560,000, include a perimeter fence, backyard area, wooden cabinet doors, electrical fixtures, tiles, door frames, glass bathroom fittings, door locks, and window panes belonging to Donaldson Development Company Limited and Persian Auctioneers.

The landlord was not at the property at the time of the incident and upon returning, discovered extensive damage to sections of the house and compound and promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to Khasoa’s arrest.

During plea taking, the defence counsel urged the court to exercise leniency, citing the accused’s right to the presumption of innocence. The prosecution opposed the application and maintained that the case was ready for trial.

The prosecution pushed back against attempts by the defence to challenge the charge at preliminary stage, maintaining that investigations had established a basis for the case.

Magistrate Mutai released Khasoa on a bond of Sh200,000, with one surety of a similar amount, or in the alternative, cash bail of Sh60,000.

The matter will be mentioned on March 5, 2026 for further directions.