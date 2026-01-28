New Court of Appeal judges sworn in

President William Ruto shakes hands with Court of Appeal judge Katwa Kigen. [PCS]

President William Ruto has this morning presided over the swearing-in of the 15 newly appointed Court of Appeal judges.

The event, held at State House, Nairobi was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, judiciary officials among other leaders.

Those sworn in are Justices Hedwig Ong’undi, Nduma Nderi, Linnet Ndolo, Chacha Mwita, Lucy Mwihaki, Samuel Okong’o, Rachel Ng’etich, Munyao Sila, Byram Ongaya, and Stephen Radido, who were serving in various divisions of the High Court.

Others who were sworn in are Ruto’s lawyer Katwa Kigen, IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan, Paul Lilan, Johnstone Okello, and Brown Murungi.

The five were appointed from the bar.

15 newly appointed Court of Appeal judges sworn in at State House, Nairobi, in ceremony presided over by President Ruto pic.twitter.com/lSqZcXVogS — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) January 28, 2026

The swearing in comes a day after the gazettement of their appointment.

Justices Ongaya, Radido, Ndolo, and Nderi were serving in the Employment and Labour Relations Court, while Justice Ong’undi was stationed at the High Court in Nakuru.

Justice Mwita headed the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court, while Justice Njuguna led the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

Justices Okong’o and Munyao served in the Environment and Land Court, while Justice Ng’etich was based at the High Court in Kabarnet.

This now raises the number of judges at the Court of Appeal to 42, up from 27.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced the judges’ nomination last week, following a two-week interview process in which 35 shortlisted candidates were interviewed from 95 applications.

The appointments are expected to help reduce the case backlog at the appellate court.

Chief Justice Koome said the recruitment process was rigorous, transparent, and competitive, and was conducted in full public view, with interviews broadcast live.

“It involved public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, open interviews and thorough vetting in accordance with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act and relevant regulations," she said.

President William Ruto shakes hands with Justice Rachel Ng’etich at State House on January, 28, 2026. [PSC]

She added that candidates were assessed on professional competence, communication skills, integrity, fairness, sound judgment, legal and life experience, as well as a demonstrated commitment to public service, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

President Ruto congratulated the judges saying their appointment to the appellate court comes at a critical time to help with case backlog at the second highest court in the land.

“Your appointment carries immense responsibility and profound national consequences. In accepting this charge, you join a vital institution whose strength, independence, and credibility are indispensable to Kenya’s stability and the health of our democracy.”

He lauded the JSC for the recent appointment of 168 Resident Magistrates adding that by March this year the recently announced 20 posts for High Court Judges who are expected to be interviewed and appointed by March 2026.

He said that his administration was committed to increasing the judiciary budgetary allocation and the welfare and security of judges.

“Even as we provide this support, we issue a clear and respectful challenge to the Judiciary. With expanded capacity, improved resourcing, and strengthened welfare, Kenyans rightly expect faster case resolution, consistent and coherent jurisprudence, and decisions that reflect both constitutional fidelity and a genuine appreciation of the lived realities of our people.”