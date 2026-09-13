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Woman killed in hit and run at Jacaranda rally

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 13, 2026
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A 34-year-old woman died Sunday after she was knocked down and run over by a Toyota Prado during the Linda Mwananchi rally at Jacaranda Grounds on September 13, 2026. [File]

A 34-year-old woman died Sunday after she was  knocked down and run over by a Toyota Prado during the Linda Mwananchi rally at Jacaranda Grounds.

Diana Mulingwe was walking within the grounds at about 3pm when she was struck by the vehicle, which then ran over her before fleeing the scene, according to a police report.

The vehicle’s registration number was not captured, and police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident.

The victim sustained multiple fractures to her lower limbs and was rushed to Patanisho Hospital for emergency treatment. She died while undergoing treatment.

Police officers visited the scene and began investigations  as they worked to establish the circumstances of the crash and identify the vehicle and its driver.

Her body was later moved to the Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending further procedures.

The fatal incident occurred as thousands of people gathered at Jacaranda Grounds for the Linda Mwananchi rally.

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Related Topics

Jacaranda Ground Rally Nairobi's Linda Mwananchi Rally Jacaranda Rally Accident Linda Mwananchi Nairobi Death
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