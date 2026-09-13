IN PICTURES: Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has today taken his campaign to the capital through a series of tours that culminate in a rally at the Jacaranda Grounds.
The Nairobi tour on Sunday, September 13, 2026, began at All Saints Cathedral at 9 am with a church service before the movement embarked on a tour of some of the city's busiest markets and neighbourhoods.
The tour then went to Marikiti and Gikomba markets before proceeding to Burma Market.
Below is the Linda Mwananchi rally in pictures.
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