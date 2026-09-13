IN PICTURES: Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi

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Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo, George Natembeya among others at Marikiti Market on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has today taken his campaign to the capital through a series of tours that culminate in a rally at the Jacaranda Grounds.

The Nairobi tour on Sunday, September 13, 2026, began at All Saints Cathedral at 9 am with a church service before the movement embarked on a tour of some of the city's busiest markets and neighbourhoods.

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo, George Natembeya among others at Marikiti Market on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The tour then went to Marikiti and Gikomba markets before proceeding to Burma Market.

Below is the Linda Mwananchi rally in pictures.

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo, George Natembeya among others at Marikiti Market on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Supports of Linda Mwanachi at Jacaranda ground on September 13th 2026, awaiting the arrival of Linda Mwanachi team lead by Senator Edwin Sifuna,Babu Owino among other leaderships. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Supports of Linda Mwanachi at Jacaranda ground on September 13th 2026, awaiting the arrival of Linda Mwanachi team lead by Senator Edwin Sifuna,Babu Owino among other leaderships. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo among other leaders with Canon Evans Omollo who led the church service at all Saint Cathedral September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] Linda Mwananchi supporters in a scuffle with police officers while trying to gain access to All Saint Cathedral where Linda Mwananchi leaders attended a church service on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] Linda Mwananchi supporters in a scuffle with police officers while trying to gain access to All Saint Cathedral where Linda Mwananchi leaders attended a church service on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]