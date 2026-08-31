Detectives probe Mandera shooting and Homa Bay hotel raid

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Security officers on patrol during recent protests in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Detectives in Mandera are investigating the killing of Mohamud Mohamed Ali, also known as Maalin Guliye, who was shot by unknown attackers at about 5.10am on Saturday while heading to a mosque for morning prayers at Damasa Shopping Centre.

Witnesses said the attackers fled towards Somalia after the shooting. The motive remained unknown, with multi-agency security teams pursuing the suspects.

The incident occurred in an area that has experienced insecurity linked to cross-border activities by al-Shabaab militants.

Kenya has for years intensified security operations along the Somalia border. The country deployed the Kenya Defence Forces into Somalia under Operation Linda Nchi in October 2011 following a series of cross-border attacks and kidnappings.

The operation was later integrated into the African Union peace support framework in Somalia.

In Homa Bay, detectives arrested two men and recovered property allegedly stolen during the August 15 attack on Homa Bay Tourist Hotel.

The raid followed a tip-off and led to the recovery of chairs, mattresses, hotel documents, a freezer, clocks, electrical equipment and other items.

The hotel was attacked ahead of a rally by the Linda Mwananchi brigade, with clashes between rival groups later leaving at least five people dead and dozens injured.

The investigation comes amid accusations that political interests have interfered with security operations, claims that authorities have denied.

In Bondo, the family of slain GSU corporal Henry Ojudi is demanding a wider investigation into his killing.

Ojudi was stabbed twice and hacked on the head and shoulder at his home in Got Nyapong' village on August 10 by two masked attackers.

He was buried on Saturday with full military honours and a 21-gun salute.

His family wants investigators to establish who killed him, the motive and whether the attackers were known to him.

Their concerns have been heightened by the disappearance of Ojudi's father, who has been missing since April after recovering from an earlier attack on the family home.

Relatives want authorities to establish whether the incidents are connected and intensify efforts to trace the missing father.