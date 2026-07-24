Detectives rescue 48 women from sexual exploitation in Kajiado County

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48 women have been rescued in operation targeting alleged sexual exploitation and the commercial production of obscene content in Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

48 women have been rescued in two separate operations targeting alleged sexual exploitation and commercial production of obscene content in Kajiado County.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives raided a house in the Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai, where they found 30 women aged between 19 and 27.

The operation followed reports from members of the public that the premises were allegedly being used for the commercial production of explicit content.

"A search of the house led to the recovery of seven laptops fitted with cameras and other equipment believed to be used in the production of obscene content," the DCI said.

In a separate operation in Kiserian, the detectives rescued 18 more women who had allegedly been lured with promises of domestic jobs before being subjected to sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution.

DCI said mobile phones, laptops and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the offences were recovered during the operation. The prime suspect, however, remains at large as efforts to trace him continue.

According to the agency, arrangements are underway to provide the rescued women with safe accommodation and other support services.

"Arrangements are being made to provide the rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity and successful reintegration.”