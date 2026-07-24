Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Detectives rescue 48 women from sexual exploitation in Kajiado County

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

48 women have been rescued in operation targeting alleged sexual exploitation and the commercial production of obscene content in Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

48 women have been rescued in two separate operations targeting alleged sexual exploitation and commercial production of obscene content in Kajiado County.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives raided a house in the Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai, where they found 30 women aged between 19 and 27.

The operation followed reports from members of the public that the premises were allegedly being used for the commercial production of explicit content.

"A search of the house led to the recovery of seven laptops fitted with cameras and other equipment believed to be used in the production of obscene content," the DCI said.

In a separate operation in Kiserian, the detectives rescued 18 more women who had allegedly been lured with promises of domestic jobs before being subjected to sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution.

DCI said mobile phones, laptops and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the offences were recovered during the operation. The prime suspect, however, remains at large as efforts to trace him continue.

According to the agency, arrangements are underway to provide the rescued women with safe accommodation and other support services.

"Arrangements are being made to provide the rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity and successful reintegration.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sexual Exploitation Sexual Violence Kajiado County
.

Latest Stories

Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Crime and Justice
By Anne Atieno
48 mins ago
Fencing of Kaptagat Forest to proceed, land court directs
Environment & Climate
By Stephen Rutto
48 mins ago
Where miners have searched for gold for years, yet poverty and death continue to haunt them
Counties
By Peter Kipkemoi
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
By Standard Team 48 mins ago
Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
By Nancy Gitonga 48 mins ago
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
By Brian Lagat 48 mins ago
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
By Edwin Nyarangi 48 mins ago
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved