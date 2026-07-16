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Methu warns against hooded police as Ol Kalou's polls continue

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 16, 2026
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Nyandarua Senetor John Methu. [File Standard]

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha to ensure only identifiable police officers are deployed in Ol Kalou, saying there should be no hooded police at polling stations.

Speaking on Thursday, July 16, Methu urged security agencies to assure voters that all officers deployed for the exercise would be easily identifiable.

"The only thing is you give us an assurance that there will be no hooded police here," Methu said.

He, however, commended the conduct of the election, saying the voting process had so far been peaceful and orderly.

"The process so far is satisfying. We cannot say we have seen any major issues from the IEBC. The people are very calm. There have been a few incidents, such as alleged voter bribery by our opponents, but that is neither here nor there," he said.

The senator also said voter turnout appeared to be the highest the constituency had witnessed in recent elections and urged those yet to vote to turn out before polling stations closed.

Responding to the concerns, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha acknowledged that plainclothes officers, including detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), had been deployed.

"Definitely, the DCI officers are here with us and we know that they normally put on civilian clothing. So we can't say we don't have officers in civilian," Nkanatha said.

He, however, assured voters that all security personnel deployed for the by-election were identifiable and that no officer was using an unmarked vehicle.

"No police officer is driving an unmarked car. The DCI has its number plates, the police have theirs, and even my car has a number plate," he said.

Nkanatha warned that any security officer found operating a vehicle without registration plates would face legal action.

So far, more than 1,000 officers have been deployed in Ol Kalou to provide security at the constituency's 144 polling stations.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Constituency Ol Kalou Byelection Police Brutality Nyandarua Senator John Methu
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