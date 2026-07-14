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PCEA Mai a Ihii Booth High School closed indefinitely after principal's arrest

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 14, 2026
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PCEA Mai a Ihii Booth High School in Kikuyu Sub-county has been temporarily closed after the school's principal and Board of Management chairperson were taken into custody over allegations of sexually harassing students. [Kimaku chege, Standard]

PCEA Mai a Ihii Booth High School in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, has been closed indefinitely following safety concerns.

In a letter dated July 14, 2026, Kikuyu Sub-County Director of Education Jeremiah Kipaiyu said an investigative assessment at the school identified safety concerns arising from the absence of key administrative personnel, including the school principal.

"Following an investigative assessment conducted at the school, significant safety concerns were identified stemming from the current absence of key administrative personnel," Kipaiyu said.

The closure follows the arrest of the school principal and the Board of Management chairperson over allegations that they sexually harassed students.

The allegations came to light after several students disclosed the alleged abuse, prompting investigations.

Currently, detectives are recording statements from students, teachers and other witnesses as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents and determine whether there could be additional victims. The identified victims are also undergoing counselling.

According to Kipaiyu, the absence of the key administrators has affected critical areas of school management, including supervision, student discipline and the coordination of daily operations.

"Under the present circumstances, the school may be unable to adequately mitigate risks or respond effectively to emergencies and other unforeseen situations," the letter stated.

"Efforts will focus on the deployment of new administrators and the implementation of measures necessary to support a safe and effective resumption of learning activities," Kipaiyu added.

As investigations continue, the Board of Management is expected to meet to discuss the timeline for reopening the school.

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Related Topics

PCEA Mai A Ihii Booth High School PCEA Mai A Ihii Booth High School Closed Sexual Harassment
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