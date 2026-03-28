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15 killed in crash on NyeriNyahururu Highway

By Amos Kiarie | Mar. 28, 2026
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15 killed in Nyeri road crash on Nyeri–Nyahururu highway. [File, Standard]

Fifteen people have died following a road crash on the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway near Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri County.

According to Central Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Elizabeth Vivi, only two people survived the crash.

Four victims died on the spot, while 11 others succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in the hospital. A child is among those who died.

The accident occurred when a lorry transporting logs lost control while attempting to avoid two girls who were cycling along the road. The lorry veered off its lane, toppled, and crashed into an oncoming matatu.

The matatu was travelling from Nyeri towards Nyahururu, while the lorry was heading from Mweiga towards Nyeri.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident as efforts to identify the victims continue

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Nyeri Road Accident Nyeri-Nyahururu Highway
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