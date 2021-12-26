Five killed, three injured in road accident on Christmas Day
COUNTIES
By Patrick Beja
| December 26th 2021
Five people died on the spot and three others are admitted to hospital in critical condition following an accident on Christmas Day at Engwata, Mackinon Road, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.
The accident involved a Mombasa-bound MBW and a Subaru that collided head-on in the 7am incident.
The NBW had two occupants who were burnt beyond recognition after the car caught fire on impact.
The Subaru had six people, three of whom died, while the rest are admitted to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.
KEEP READING
The Subaru was said to have been ferrying local tourists to Mombasa.
Kinango sub-county police commander Fredrick Ombaka said: "This is quite unfortunate and I want to caution drivers to be careful especially during the festive season. The two occupants in the BMW were badly burnt. The accident could have been caused fatigue. We ask drivers to make time for rest when they feel fatigued."
The bodies were moved to Moi Referral hospital mortuary in Voi while the wreckage of the two vehicles was towed to the nearby Mackinon Road Police Station.
It was the third accident on the stretch of the road between Mackinon Road and Manyani in Voi within four days.
On December 22, four people died and 36 others injured at Manyani in Taita Taveta County along the highway when a bus and a lorry collided head-on.
On Christmas eve, two people were killed at Maungu and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle was involved in another accident.
RELATED VIDEOS
South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90Desmond Tutu was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule
Footballer dies of heart attack during matchAn Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Sat
MOST READ
Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill
NATIONAL
By Anne Atieno
- Senator loses seat downgrade case against Kenya Airways
NATIONAL
- Raila revisits DP Ruto's source of wealth, calls for six-piece voting in ODM strongholds
NYANZA
- UDA-allied MPs accuse State of Itumbi’s kidnap, torture
NATIONAL
- Molo, Gilgil set for faster growth as status change
RIFT VALLEY
- Ugandan officers must stop harassing Kenyans
EDITORIAL
By Editorial