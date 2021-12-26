× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five killed, three injured in road accident on Christmas Day

COUNTIES
By Patrick Beja | December 26th 2021

Five people died on the spot and three others are admitted to hospital in critical condition following an accident on Christmas Day at Engwata, Mackinon Road, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The accident involved a Mombasa-bound MBW and a Subaru that collided head-on in the 7am incident.

The NBW had two occupants who were burnt beyond recognition after the car caught fire on impact.

The Subaru had six people, three of whom died, while the rest are admitted to Moi Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

KEEP READING

The Subaru was said to have been ferrying local tourists to Mombasa.

Kinango sub-county police commander Fredrick Ombaka said: "This is  quite unfortunate and I want to caution drivers to be careful especially during the festive season. The two occupants in the BMW were badly burnt. The accident could have been caused fatigue. We ask drivers to make time for rest when they feel fatigued."

The bodies were moved to Moi Referral hospital mortuary in Voi while the wreckage of the two vehicles was towed to the nearby Mackinon Road Police Station.

It was the third accident on the stretch of the road between Mackinon Road and Manyani in Voi within four days.

On December 22, four people died and 36 others injured at Manyani in Taita Taveta County along the highway when a bus and a lorry collided head-on.

On Christmas eve, two people were killed at Maungu and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle was involved in another accident.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
Desmond Tutu was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule
Footballer dies of heart attack during match
An Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Sat

MOST READ

Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill
Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill

NATIONAL

By Anne Atieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila revisits DP Ruto's source of wealth, calls for six-piece voting in ODM strongholds

By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo | 4 hours ago

Raila revisits DP Ruto's source of wealth, calls for six-piece voting in ODM strongholds
New clergy gives Christmas sermon

By Robert Amalemba | 15 hours ago

New clergy gives Christmas sermon
Engwata accident leaves five dead, three injured

By Patrick Beja | 15 hours ago

Engwata accident leaves five dead, three injured
Three people shot dead after confrontation with KDF soldiers

By Patrick Kibet | 16 hours ago

Three people shot dead after confrontation with KDF soldiers

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC