2.1 million Kenyans in 32 counties are in danger after failed rains (LIST)

2.1 million Kenyans living in 32 counties risk facing food and nutritional insufficiency after the October-November-December (OND) short rains performed dismally, the Kenya Met Department has warned.
To mitigate the dire impacts of the unfavourable climatic conditions, the weatherman has recommended a sufficient supply of human and livestock food to last six months until March 2026, when the March-April-May (MAM) long rains are expected.
Additionally, the government was urged to budget for nutritional and health needs for the affected areas.
On Monday, December 15, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led a meeting at his Harambee House Annex office to put together the government's response strategy.
Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutah Kagwe, and several senior government officials from relevant ministries attended the meeting.
According to Kindiki, the government will involve different actors, including the private sector, to mobilise humanitarian assistance, including food and non-food items.
“A follow-up meeting incorporating representatives of development partners and non-governmental humanitarian institutions, as well as the private sector, will be held tomorrow, after which the Government will announce a comprehensive roadmap for mitigating the drought situation,” he said.
The areas in most danger include:
1. Mandera
Mandera North, Mandera South, Lafey, Ashabito, Banissa, Mandera East, and Mandera West
2. Wajir
Wajir East, Tarbaj, Wajir West, and Wajir South
3. Marsabit
North Horr, Laisamis, Saku, and Moyale
4. Garissa
Dulis, Dadaab, Balambala, and Lagdera
5. Kilifi
Ganze, Kilifi South & Kaloleni
6. Kajiado
Kajiado West & Kajiado Central
7. Tana River
Garsen, Galole, and Bura
8. Samburu
Samburu East and Samburu North
9. Isiolo
Isiolo North and Isiolo South
10. Turkana
Turkana East, Turkana South & Loima
11. Tharaka Nithi
Tharaka North, Tharaka South, Chiakariga, Igamba Ng'ombe, and Maara
12. Kitui
Mwingi West, Mwinqi North, Kitui East, and Kitui South
13. Makueni
Kibwezi East, Kibwezi West, Kilome, Mbooni, and Makueni
14. Kwale
Kinango and Lungalunga
15. Laikipia
Laikipia North and Laikipia East
16. Meru
Igembe North, Igembe Central, Buuri, Tigania West, and Tigania East
17. Embu (Mbeere)
Mbeere North and Mbeere South
18. Lamu
Lamu West & Lamu East
19. Taita Taveta
Voi, Mwatate, and Taveta
20. Nyeri
Kieni East and Kieni West
21. Baringo
Tiaty West, East, Baringo North, and Baringo South
22. Narok
Narok South, East, and Transmara
23. West Pokot
Pokoto North, Pokot Central, and West Pokot
24. Elgeyo Marakwet
Marakwet East, and Marakwet West
25. Nakuru
Rongai and Gilgil
26. Kiambu
Thika, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, and Kabete
27. Machakos
Masinqa,Mwala,Kola, and Mavoko
28. Siaya
Yimbo West
29. Homabay
Kabuoch North
30. Kirinyaga
Kirinyaga East and Kirinyaga West
31. Murang’a
Murang’a South
32. Migori
North Sakwa