The Standard

2.1 million Kenyans in 32 counties are in danger after failed rains (LIST)

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 15, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki leads a stakeholder meeting on the drought situation at his Harambee House Annex office on December 15, 2025. [DPCS]

2.1 million Kenyans living in 32 counties risk facing food and nutritional insufficiency after the October-November-December (OND) short rains performed dismally, the Kenya Met Department has warned.

To mitigate the dire impacts of the unfavourable climatic conditions, the weatherman has recommended a sufficient supply of human and livestock food to last six months until March 2026, when the March-April-May (MAM) long rains are expected.

Additionally, the government was urged to budget for nutritional and health needs for the affected areas.

On Monday, December 15, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led a meeting at his Harambee House Annex office to put together the government's response strategy.

Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutah Kagwe, and several senior government officials from relevant ministries attended the meeting.

According to Kindiki, the government will involve different actors, including the private sector, to mobilise humanitarian assistance, including food and non-food items.

“A follow-up meeting incorporating representatives of development partners and non-governmental humanitarian institutions, as well as the private sector, will be held tomorrow, after which the Government will announce a comprehensive roadmap for mitigating the drought situation,” he said.

The areas in most danger include:

1. Mandera

Mandera North, Mandera South, Lafey, Ashabito, Banissa, Mandera East, and Mandera West

2. Wajir

Wajir East, Tarbaj, Wajir West, and Wajir South 

3. Marsabit

North Horr, Laisamis, Saku, and Moyale 

4. Garissa 

Dulis, Dadaab, Balambala, and Lagdera 

5. Kilifi 

Ganze, Kilifi South & Kaloleni 

6. Kajiado 

Kajiado West & Kajiado Central 

7. Tana River 

Garsen, Galole, and Bura

8. Samburu

Samburu East and Samburu North 

9. Isiolo 

Isiolo North and Isiolo South 

10. Turkana 

Turkana East, Turkana South & Loima 

11. Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka North, Tharaka South, Chiakariga, Igamba Ng'ombe, and Maara 

12. Kitui 

Mwingi West, Mwinqi North, Kitui East, and Kitui South 

13. Makueni

Kibwezi East, Kibwezi West, Kilome, Mbooni, and Makueni

14. Kwale 

Kinango and Lungalunga 

15. Laikipia 

Laikipia North and Laikipia East 

16. Meru 

Igembe North, Igembe Central, Buuri, Tigania West, and Tigania East 

17. Embu (Mbeere) 

Mbeere North and Mbeere South 

18. Lamu 

Lamu West & Lamu East 

19. Taita Taveta

Voi, Mwatate, and Taveta 

20. Nyeri 

Kieni East and Kieni West 

21. Baringo

Tiaty West, East, Baringo North, and Baringo South 

22. Narok 

Narok South, East, and Transmara 

23. West Pokot 

Pokoto North, Pokot Central, and West Pokot 

24. Elgeyo Marakwet 

Marakwet East, and Marakwet West 

25. Nakuru

Rongai and Gilgil 

26. Kiambu

Thika, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, and Kabete 

27. Machakos

Masinqa,Mwala,Kola, and Mavoko 

28. Siaya 

Yimbo West 

29. Homabay

Kabuoch North 

30. Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga East and Kirinyaga West 

31. Murang’a

Murang’a South 

32. Migori 

North Sakwa 

.

.

Digger Classified

