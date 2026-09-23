Met and Red Cross issue warning over strong winds along Kenyan Coast

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The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) and the Kenya Red Cross have issued a marine safety alert for the Kenyan coast, warning of large ocean waves and strong winds through the weekend.

The alert covers Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Lamu counties, where thousands of artisanal fishermen, boat operators, beach operators and tourists depend on the Indian Ocean.

According to the translated advisory, KMD warned: “Bahari inaweza kuwa na mawimbi makubwa katika vipindi mbali mbali hii wiki” (The ocean may experience large waves at different intervals this week).

The warning means sea conditions may change rapidly, with periods of high swells posing risks to small boats and people along the shoreline.

The advisory also warns that strong winds could make sea travel dangerous, particularly for small boats.

“Strong winds may make sea journeys dangerous, especially for small boats,” the advisory says.

Fishermen using fibre boats, dhows and outriggers (ngalawa) have been urged to exercise caution as strong winds can increase the risk of drifting and capsizing.

The advisory gives three key safety measures: checking weather information before entering the sea, avoiding unnecessary trips when conditions are rough and wearing protective or lifesaving equipment.

Beach Management Units (BMUs) have been urged to enforce life-jacket requirements and ensure fishermen are aware of changing weather conditions.

Fishermen have also been advised to carry charged phones in waterproof pouches and inform someone on shore of their departure and expected return time.

“Be alert to changes in ocean conditions. Avoid entering the ocean when conditions are not safe. Follow instructions from beach safety personnel,” the advisory says.

The warning also targets tourists and other members of the public using beaches such as Bofa, Watamu, Nyali and Diani.

Beach users have been urged to exercise caution when swimming, kayaking or taking part in recreational boat rides, particularly when sea conditions deteriorate. Parents have also been advised not to allow children to play near the surf unsupervised.

In Kilifi, the county government has activated its emergency response mechanisms. The county emergency number is 1535, while the Kenya Red Cross emergency number is 1199.

The Kenya Coast Guard, Kenya Maritime Authority and BMU rescue teams are expected to support response efforts during the alert period.

The timing of the alert coincides with the low tourism shoulder season, although fishing activities remain an important source of livelihoods along the coast.

Fishermen in areas including Kilifi Central, Magarini, Rabai, Kaloleni, Ganze, Malindi and Kilifi South have been urged to secure their boats and fishing gear and monitor weather updates before venturing into the ocean.

Hotels and beach operators in Watamu, Malindi and Mtwapa have also been encouraged to display safety warnings and brief guests on prevailing sea conditions.

The Kilifi County Government said it was working with KMD and the Kenya Red Cross to minimise the risk of loss of life.

The advisory comes amid wider concerns over weather conditions along the coast, with the copy noting an earlier KMD warning on the potential for flooding in vulnerable areas.

The combination of rough seas and heavy rainfall could increase risks of coastal erosion and flooding in low-lying areas, including around river mouths and deltas.

Coastal communities in Mombasa, Kwale and Lamu have similarly been urged to monitor KMD forecasts, as marine conditions can affect different parts of the coastline.

KMD has urged BMUs, fishermen, beach operators and members of the public to prioritise safety and avoid entering the ocean when conditions are unsafe.

Schools and parents planning beach excursions, as well as organisers of coastal events, have also been advised to monitor the latest forecasts and seek guidance from relevant disaster-management authorities where necessary.

The alert is expected to be reviewed as fresh weather forecasts become available.