Politician ordered to vacate matrimonial home once his ex-wife purchases his 25 share

A man has been ordered to vacate a multi-million shillings matrimonial home in Nairobi's Karen Estate once his estranged wife purchases a 25 per cent share that the court awarded him in a divorce case.
Ms Joan Abila moved to court seeking orders to evict the ex-husband from the house, saying it was a gift from her mother. She told the court that her mother gifted her Sh10.3 million to purchase her dream home.
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