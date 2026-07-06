Hope for Coast cane farmers as sugar miller roars back to life

Kwale International Sugar Company Ltd, February 7, 2019. [File, Standard]

Kwale International Sugar Company Limited (KISCOL) has started large-scale replanting of sugarcane, following a landmark court ruling that allowed the company to reclaim parts of its nucleus estate from squatters to resume sugarcane production.

The revival of the miller that has for years been bogged down by land disputes and prolonged legal battles marks a turning point not only for the company but also for thousands of farmers, job seekers, and businesses across Kwale County.