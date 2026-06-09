Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS to media: Think of tourism sector as you report on Ebola

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tourism PS John Ololtua addresses delegates during the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) annual convention in Mombasa. [Courtesy, Meta]

Kenya's tourism stakeholders and government officials have cautioned against sensational reporting on Ebola, warning that misinformation was causing unnecessary travel cancellations and threatening the country's tourism sector recovery.

Speaking during the 2026 annual general meeting and convention of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KTA) in Mombasa, Tourism Principal Secretary Mr John Ololtua assured local and international travellers that Kenya is Ebola-free, as no case has been reported in the country.

Ololtua said the government has intensified surveillance and screening measures at all ports of entry and is implementing a communication strategy to counter misinformation and strengthen public confidence.

"We are concerned that misinformation is causing unnecessary travel cancellations and threatening the country's tourism sector recovery," he said.

He urged journalists to prioritise factual and contextual reporting, warning that sensational headlines could negatively impact the tourism sector.

He cited the recent Gen Z demonstrations, saying international media coverage created the impression that the entire country was unsafe despite the protests being largely confined to Nairobi's Central Business District.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chief executive officer, Ms June Chepkemei, called on tourism players and travel agents to actively counter misinformation and reassure travellers that the Ebola outbreak remains far from Kenya.

Lalit Jobanputra, managing director of Travel in Style, called for closer collaboration between the tourism industry and the media to ensure accurate information reaches international markets.

Tourism stakeholders said responsible communication and fact-based reporting remain key to protecting Kenya's image as a safe and attractive destination for visitors.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ebola Reports Ebola Tourism Misinformation
.

Latest Stories

Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Origin sourcing: The best bet to lift local coffee farmers
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 1 hr ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
By Eunice Omollo 1 hr ago
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved