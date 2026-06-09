PS to media: Think of tourism sector as you report on Ebola

Audio By Vocalize

Tourism PS John Ololtua addresses delegates during the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) annual convention in Mombasa. [Courtesy, Meta]

Kenya's tourism stakeholders and government officials have cautioned against sensational reporting on Ebola, warning that misinformation was causing unnecessary travel cancellations and threatening the country's tourism sector recovery.

Speaking during the 2026 annual general meeting and convention of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KTA) in Mombasa, Tourism Principal Secretary Mr John Ololtua assured local and international travellers that Kenya is Ebola-free, as no case has been reported in the country.

Ololtua said the government has intensified surveillance and screening measures at all ports of entry and is implementing a communication strategy to counter misinformation and strengthen public confidence.

"We are concerned that misinformation is causing unnecessary travel cancellations and threatening the country's tourism sector recovery," he said.

He urged journalists to prioritise factual and contextual reporting, warning that sensational headlines could negatively impact the tourism sector.

He cited the recent Gen Z demonstrations, saying international media coverage created the impression that the entire country was unsafe despite the protests being largely confined to Nairobi's Central Business District.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chief executive officer, Ms June Chepkemei, called on tourism players and travel agents to actively counter misinformation and reassure travellers that the Ebola outbreak remains far from Kenya.

Lalit Jobanputra, managing director of Travel in Style, called for closer collaboration between the tourism industry and the media to ensure accurate information reaches international markets.

Tourism stakeholders said responsible communication and fact-based reporting remain key to protecting Kenya's image as a safe and attractive destination for visitors.