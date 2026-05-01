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Fire outbreaks at Dr Aggrey School baffle security team, parents

By Renson Mnyamwezi | May. 1, 2026
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The newly elevated Dr Aggrey National School in Wundanyi is in the bad news again after fire destroyed property of unknown value on Thursday evening, raising serious concerns about frequent fire outbreaks at the institution.

In the latest incident that baffled the Taita Taveta County security team, the fire occurred despite the heavy presence of security personnel who were deployed on Tuesday evening.

It occurred at 7 pm as students attended their preps.

The police thwarted an attempt by students to set the school on fire.

Yesterday, the sub-county security team, led by Taita Assistant County Commissioner Jackson Ng’etich were still piecing up information to get to the bottom of the incident as the new school Principal, William Mwandigha, held a crisis meeting and made a roll call on students.

Ng'etich said no casualty was reported but the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is still investigating the matter.

“We are still investigating the fire incident that occurred when students were all in class. Police saw smoke billowing in the air and they rushed to the scene they found out the dormitory was burning. Nothing was salvaged from the scene as all students' belongings were reduced to ashes,” said Ng’etich.

According to teachers, the dormitory accommodates about 180 students. 

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Related Topics

Dr Aggrey Fire Dr Aggrey High School School Fires Fire Outbreaks
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