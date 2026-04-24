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Over 300 people displaced as heavy rains batter Mombasa

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 24, 2026
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 Motorists make their way on a flooded road in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

Ongoing heavy rains have displaced more than 300 people and destroyed property in Mombasa and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Interior said on Friday that the downpour has affected six sub-counties for three consecutive days, including Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, and Nyali.

Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Hassan also confirmed the rescue of two Tanzanian nationals after floods swept through several areas.

“The county has continued to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over the past three days,” he said.

Adding: “This has resulted in widespread flooding across most parts of the county, causing displacement of residents and significant damage to property.”

Authorities said the two were rescued at Bamburi Beach after strong winds blew them off course. They had reportedly been drifting from Pemba Island since April 14 and landed at Bamburi on Wednesday.

The rains have also damaged infrastructure, including Inuka Police Station, forcing police operations to shift to Shelly Beach Police Station.

Other affected areas include Al-Mandhry Mosque, the Regional Commissioner’s office, and electricity poles in Mtongwe and the Tudor-Mworoto informal settlement.

The flooding comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department warned residents in several parts of the country to prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall this weekend, from Friday, April 24, to Tuesday, April 27, including in the coastal region.

Heavy rains are expected in parts of Central Kenya, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the eastern lowlands, and the Coast.

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