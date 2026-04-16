Tension as 10,000 acres land faces illegal sale in Kilifi ranch dispute

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Residents of Mnagoni and Mapotea group ranches during a public baraza in Ganze Sub-County, Kilifi County. [ Marion Kithi,Standard[

Residents of Mnagoni and Mapotea group ranches in Ganze Sub-County, Kilifi County, are living in fear following claims that 10,000 acres of community land are being irregularly sold by some ranch officials.

The land dispute has sparked outrage among locals, leaders, and government officials following accusations of fraud, abuse of office, and attempts to dispossess the community of its ancestral land.

A resident of Dolo village, Mr Elisha Yeri, said that the committee behind the sale has been citing powerful connections within government circles to push the deal through.

“We are told there are two investors interested in buying the land, but we are not selling it. This is being done fraudulently. It is painful that land meant for the community is now being sold by the very people we trusted," he said.

Ganze Deputy County Commissioner Mr Steve Gitau, said that Mnagoni group ranch measures approximately 21,000 hectares, while Mapotea group ranch spans about 15,221 hectares.

He said that both parcels belong to the community, and ranch committees are only custodians entrusted with the management and hence should not sell them.

“The land belongs to the people. The committee is only a custodian and must act in the interest of the community. Members should invoke the constitution, and the outgoing committee must hand it over to the newly elected one,” said Gitau.

Gitau said that the alleged sale is an impunity of the highest order noting that the current committee has overstayed in office.



He revealed that authorities are investigating claims that a lawyer is in possession of the land title deeds and that there are attempts to link the transaction to a government-backed purchase.

“We have received a letter from an advocate claiming to hold the title deeds. There are also allegations that the government is behind the purchase and that local administrators are interfering with the process. We will follow up to ensure justice is served,” Gitau said.

The locals said they were first alerted about the alleged sale by the acting Assistant County Commissioner Stephen Thethe, triggering widespread concern across the affected villages.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, said the two ranches will not be sold off without the direct authorisation of the community.

Jacobs, who is a Ganze resident, directed that the original title deeds be produced.

''Mapotea and Mnagoni community lands will not be sold off without the direct authorisation of the community. Any surreptitious or clandestine dealings conducted without the knowledge and consent of members of the two ranches will not be tolerated," he said.

Fikirini said that they are in the process of working towards full transition of the ranches into legally recognised community lands.

“The land will not be sold. Those attempting to sell it are thieves because they are trustees, not owners. I have instructed the lawyer to avail the mother title, and the new committee must take charge,” said Jacobs.

The PS warned that thousands of residents stand to be affected if the transaction proceeds. He also revealed plans to convert the ranches into community land to strengthen ownership rights and prevent similar disputes in the future.

“We have engaged the governor, and the process of converting this land into community land will begin soon. The community must have secure titles,” he said.

The ranches were established to protect communal land from fragmentation and external encroachment.

They were originally formed to secure land for local communities, safeguard grazing areas, and prevent land grabbing.

However, over the years, weak governance structures, leadership wrangles, and lack of proper land documentation have exposed many group ranches in Kilifi to disputes and illegal dealings.