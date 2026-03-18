Outcry over KPA recruitment process

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Kenya Port Authority. [File Courtesy]

A section of leaders from Mombasa have called for transparency in the recruitment process at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), demanding clarity on how many local youth secured jobs following recent interviews.

Speaking during the distribution of bursaries in Changamwe subcounty on Saturday afternoon, the leaders said many young people from the county participated in the recruitment exercise and later received messages indicating they had passed the interviews.

However, concerns have emerged after reports surfaced that some candidates had already been called for medical examinations ahead of employment, raising questions over who was ultimately selected.

Port Reitz MCA and deputy county assembly speaker Mr Mwalimu Makarani said MCAs will issue a joint statement to demand transparency in the recruitment process.

“We are going to issue a statement and demand transparency and fairness in the recruitment process. The lack of information on who was employed and whether Mombasa got a fair deal has caused a lot of concern to our people,” he stated.

The leaders urged county leadership, including Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Changamwe Omar Mwinyi, and Members of the County Assembly, to unite and push for accountability in the hiring process, saying the host county for the port of Mombasa might get a raw deal.

They emphasised that while they supported equal employment opportunities for Kenyans from across the country, local residents should not be sidelined, particularly because the port and several national government agencies are located in Mombasa.

According to the leaders, providing employment opportunities to local youth would also help address social challenges such as unemployment and drug abuse in the coastal region.

They further called on the Mombasa County Assembly to convene and issue a joint statement representing the concerns of residents regarding the controversial recruitment exercise.

KPA advertised for more than 250 vacancies in various departments late last year and conducted online interviews, raising concerns among residents about the integrity of the process.

At the weekend, the leaders stressed that elected representatives have a duty to speak out and defend the interests of the citizens who elected them.

Nassir and Mwinyi backed the MCAs and said they will stand up with them to ensure that the Mombasa people get their fair share.

Nassir said the top leaders has had no problems, but the things were not clear at the lower side where the recruitment process was carried out, as there was no transparency.

“We have talked to the top leadership and there is no problem. But we are worried about the lower section. I will personally back up the MCAs when they issue their joint statement about the recruitment process,” Nassir said.

They warned that if transparency was not assured, residents could pursue legal action or organise peaceful protests to demand fairness in recruitment processes at government agencies based in the county.

The leaders also questioned the lack of local representation in the leadership of institutions operating in the region, noting that agencies such as the KPA and the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) have limited or no senior officials from Mombasa despite being headquartered there.

They urged authorities to release detailed data indicating how many successful applicants came from the county’s constituencies of Changamwe, Nyali, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, and Jomvu.

The leaders pledged support for MCAs who raised the issue formally, insisting that transparency in employment at the port is necessary to ensure local communities benefit from institutions based in the region.



Earlier, Mombasa-based civil society organisations have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the KPA demanding the immediate publication of applicant lists, shortlisting criteria and test results in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The groups warned of mass protests and legal action if the authority failed to comply.

They accused KPA of running an opaque process following its November 25, 2025, advertisement for more than 296 vacancies, including 100 administrative assistants, 70 graduate trainees, 50 artisans and 50 technicians.

Applications were submitted exclusively through the authority’s online portal by December 20, 2025.

Governance and human rights expert Mr Bradley Ouna said the lack of publicly accessible information on applicants and shortlisted candidates undermined accountability.