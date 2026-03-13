EPRA shuts down illegal bulk gas facility in Kilifi

Audio By Vocalize

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has shut down an illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bulk storage facility in Mariakani, Kilifi County, over safety violations.

The operation was conducted in the Shangia area following an intelligence report about the existence of an unlicensed LPG storage site operating within a densely populated area.

EPRA’s enforcement and surveillance officers carried out the operation in collaboration with a multi-agency team from the National Police Service and Kilifi County government.

According to EPRA, the illegal facility contained two LPG bulk storage tanks, pumping systems, hoses, manifolds and associated equipment, constructed and operated without the construction permits and operational licences required under petroleum sector regulations.

''The facility was constructed and operated without the requisite construction permits and operational licenses from the Authority, posing a significant safety risk to the surrounding community,” read part of the statement.

EPRA also expressed concern over the facility’s location, noting that it had been set up within a busy commercial area close to schools, a mosque, a dispensary, and a major highway with heavy traffic.

In addition, it was also surrounded by a community water point, a power substation directly opposite, and a high-voltage electricity transmission line running adjacent to the facility.

The energy regulator warned that the potential consequences of a fire or gas explosion in such an environment could be catastrophic.

"Such facilities are owned by profiteers who operate without regard to the dire consequences their operations can cause to the public, including the risk of mass casualties in the event of a fire or gas explosion," the Authority said.

The regulator revealed that despite being issued an official decommissioning notice that was visibly displayed at the facility’s entrance, the owner failed to surrender the premises to regulators.

EPRA maintained that the raid was part of its broader efforts to enhance regulatory compliance in the LPG sector and protect consumers from the dangers associated with illegal operations.

The owner will be arraigned in court and is expected to face legal consequences for constructing an LPG bulk storage facility without a valid construction permit from the authority, undertaking the business of bulk storage of LPG without a valid licence from the authority and operating an unlicensed gas storage, filling and handling facility contrary to various sections of the Petroleum Act.