Can slow-burn romance lead to meaningful relationships?

Modern dating often moves quickly, with relationships forming through instant attraction, constant communication, and intense emotional connection. However, some young people are choosing to slow things down and allow relationships to develop gradually. Instead of rushing into romance, they are taking time to understand each other’s values, personalities, emotional needs, and intentions before defining the relationship.
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