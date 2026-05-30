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Chaotic bedbug-ridden PSVs are the real crisis

By Mark Oloo | May. 30, 2026

Public transport officials have hogged the limelight for staging an epic nationwide strike over fuel prices.  The shutdown seen on May 18 was a masterstroke in mobilisation.

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PSV Sector Impunity Fuel Strike Fallout Road Safety Crisis Transport Cartel Culture
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