Coast farmers to access agricultural machinery from Inchcape through bank financing

Marion Gathoga, Managing Director of Inchcape Kenya (right) with Daniel Manyala, CECM Transport, Infrastructure and Governance, Mombasa County (Representing Mombasa County Governor, (in a pink shirt) together with Inchcape Global and Africa team during the official launch the New Holland Showroom at Inchcape Kenya in Kibarani, Mombasa on February 07, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Farmers in the Coast region are set to benefit from improved access to modern agricultural machinery, following the unveiling of theNew Holland Agriculture showroom in Mombasa by Inchcape Kenya.

The facility will offer New Holland tractors, combined harvesters, spare parts and after-sales support to farmers and agribusiness stakeholders in Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and Tana River Counties.

Speaking during the launch, Inchcape Kenya Managing Director Marion Gathoga-Mwangi said the company’s focus goes beyond equipment sales.

“As the official distributor of the agricultural machinery firm in Kenya, Inchcape is now exclusively selling the tractors and combine harvesters. But selling is not the only solution we are offering," she said.

“Our role covers distribution, after-sales support, parts availability, field service by our great team, and above all, customer education on the equipment. This is what we really want to be known for by all farmers and key stakeholders."

Mwangi added that flexible financing is central to supporting farmers’ productivity.

"Our promise is simple; We are with you season after season. Whether you are ploughing, planting, harvesting, or transporting, the product range is with you."

Mwangi said farmers don't need to worry about financing, because Inchcape has partnered with banks to offer flexible financing options of up to 95 per cent of the tractor value, payable over 60 months with one-year free insurance.

Mwangi observed that the future of agriculture lies in mechanisation, noting that studies have shown that machinery farming can increase yields by up to 200 to 300 per cent compared to manual methods, depending on the crop and region.

“By providing machine solutions and after-sales support, which is a critical component aimed at enhancing productivity, we believe that these efforts will keep on supporting the country’s food security needs,” she stated.

New Holland Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Vincent De Lassagne, said the partnership with Inchcape Kenya reflects a shared commitment to farmers.

“At our firm, we believe that real progress comes through strong partnerships built on trust, shared values and a common ambition. Inchcape Kenya is not only a distributor, but it is a true strategic partner that understands local needs, stands close to farmers and shares our commitment to excellence,” he said.

He added that the launch signals the firm's long-term commitment to agricultural growth, innovation and sustainability in Kenya.

Inchcape Africa Managing Director Francis Agbonlahor hailed the partnership as key to advancing the agriculture sector.

“Our purpose is to bring mobility solutions to people and businesses. Today, farmers across Kenya can access global innovation and operational excellence in their farms with equipment from New Holland now exclusively at Inchcape Kenya,” he said.