State to import 625m kilos of subsdised fertilizers for farmers

The government plans to import 625 million kilograms of fertiliser to support farmers in producing enough food in the country.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Paul Rono yesterday said this was part of the Kenya Kwanza government's plan to end hunger in the country.

“We have dispatched the first batch of 3 million bags of 50 kg fertiliser to 354 depots of the Kenya Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in various parts of the country in preparation for the long rainy season in the country,” said Dr Rono.

Dr Rono was speaking at Mombasa port yesterday, where the fertilisers had been offloaded from the cargo ship that docked in the port last week.

He said that already 7 million bags have been imported to help the farmers who are already planning to start planting from February to March during this year’s long rainy season.

The PS, in the company of various government officials, flags off the first train, which is expected to reach various destinations.

“The government has officially flagged off the distribution of the first batch of three million 50-kilogramme bags of fertiliser in Mombasa, marking a major step in preparations for the upcoming long rains season expected to begin in March.

He said the fertiliser has undergone rigorous quality checks and certification by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to ensure it is crop-specific and region-specific, in line with farmers’ needs across the country.

Dr Ronoh noted that farmers have been receiving e-vouchers since December and urged them to redeem the subsidised fertiliser at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in good time to maximise yields during the planting season.

He said the decision to use NCPB was to help the government in implementing a one-stop shop model for the farmers to also collect both fertiliser and seeds at the same location.

"This is to enhance efficiency to help the government in implementing a one-stop shop model, allowing farmers to collect both fertiliser and seeds at the same location," said Dr Rono.

He warned those distributing the fertilisers against selling a bag of 50 kg for more than the price of Sh 2500, which has been fixed by the state.

“We expect to import 12.5 million bags of 50 kg of fertilisers by the end of this year, and we expect those distributing it to the farmers to sell it at Sh 2500,” said Dr Rono.

He explained the country will have a bumper harvest this year because of the high quality of fertilisers, which have been imported.

“We have no doubt this is a high-quality fertiliser which will help the farmers produce more food in the country,” said Rono.