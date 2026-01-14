Centum scholarship programme reaches 450 beneficiaries in Coastal Kenya

Kenneth Mbae, Centum Real Estate Managing Director. [File, Standard]

Vipingo Development PLC, a subsidiary of Nairobi-listed Centum Investment Company, on Tuesday said the number of students supported by its flagship scholarship programme has reached 450, with the first cohort under Kenya's new education system set to join Senior Secondary School this year.

The company will sponsor an additional 50 academically gifted students from needy backgrounds this year, covering their fees through their senior secondary education under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

The programme, launched in 2016 in collaboration with local communities, has cost Sh135 million to date. Students are selected based on performance in national Grade 9 assessments and demonstrated financial need.

"The scholarship programme reflects our belief that education is a cornerstone for socio-economic transformation, and our commitment to nurturing future leaders through structured, long-term academic support," said Kenneth Mbae, Centum Real Estate Managing Director, in a statement after an awards ceremony in Kilifi County on January 9.

The initiative also includes vocational training, with graduates registered for potential job opportunities within the Vipingo development and other Centum projects.

"The programme underscores the company’s long-term commitment to education access, community empowerment, and sustainable development," said Catherine Mturi-Wairi, Chair of the Vipingo Development PLC Board.

Vipingo Development is a 10,254-acre mixed-use project in Kilifi County integrating industrial, commercial, residential, and social infrastructure.