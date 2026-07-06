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Ruto takes Mt Kenya political battle to Embu, warns against tribal politics

By Clement Masombo | Jul. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto during a service at the Full Gospel Church, Gatunduri, in Embu County. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Sunday intensified the political battle for the Mt Kenya region, using a church service in Embu County to rally support for his administration while accusing the opposition of promoting tribal politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a service at the Full Gospel Church in Gatunduri, Manyatta Constituency, the President urged Kenyans to reject leaders who, he said, thrive on ethnic divisions instead of presenting solutions to the country's economic and social challenges.

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Related Topics

William Ruto Mt Kenya Politics Embu County 2027 Elections
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