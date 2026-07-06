Elections vs goons: Is Kenya heading the Haiti way?

The clock is ticking and a day gone by is an inch closer to the 2027 General Election, with just about 400 days to go.
As this happens, concern is rising over the trend of goonism and anarchy slowly creeping into the country, coupled with allegations of abduction.
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