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Elections vs goons: Is Kenya heading the Haiti way?

By Irene Githinji | Jul. 6, 2026
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Goonism fears cast shadow over Kenya's road to 2027. [Courtesy, Standard]

The clock is ticking and a day gone by is an inch closer to the 2027 General Election, with just about 400 days to go.

As this happens, concern is rising over the trend of goonism and anarchy slowly creeping into the country, coupled with allegations of abduction.

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Goonism 2027 Elections Political Violence Kenya
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