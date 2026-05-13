Ruiru struggles to meet rising demand for school bursaries

High school students during a a bursary application mobilisation exercise in Ruiri constitution organised by area MP Simon King'ara. [Photo Courtesy]

Ruiru, the most populous constituency in Kiambu County and arguably in the country, is increasingly being overwhelmed by the high demand for bursary allocations to needy learners.

With a population of about one million people, the constituency has seen thousands of learners apply for bursaries every year, presenting a major challenge to the constituency management office.