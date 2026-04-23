Nyandarua launches school feeding program to boost enrollment, improve nutrition

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Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha during the launch of an ECDE centre at Makutano village in Engineer Ward. [Kiarie Badilisha, Facebook]

Over 25 new kitchens are being constructed in Nyandarua County to serve over 24,000 ECDE learners, aiming to improve nutrition and boost attendance

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a school feeding kitchen at AC Comprehensive School in Olkalou, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha said that piloting of the program started last term at Mumbi comprehensive school in Kaimbaga Ward Olkalou and recorded remarkable achievement.

He said the program will officially roll out at the beginning of next term with the intention of supporting pupils nutrition and retention.

"We have noticed that the free feeding program has improved on the health status of our children. This will also impact on their education. That is why why we have decided to build some 25 kitchens on our ECDEs across the county," he noted.

Besides the feeding, over 2,000 jobs he said will be created through employment of cooks, food distribution riders and other support staff.

"It was a pledge by administration that we have to create jobs. This is one that will deliver this," noted Badilisha.

Parents have termed the program as a game changer in the education sector as it will relive them off the burden of paying money towards the feeding program.

They expressed optimism that enrollment across ECDE centers in Nyandarua county will increase once the program is fully operational.

"We are glad that the burden of paying for the feeding program is now over. This has been long overdue," said Jane Nyokabi, a parent.