Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nyandarua launches school feeding program to boost enrollment, improve nutrition

By James Munyeki | Apr. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha during the launch of an ECDE centre at Makutano village in Engineer Ward. [Kiarie Badilisha, Facebook]

 Over 25 new kitchens are being constructed in Nyandarua County to serve over 24,000 ECDE learners, aiming to improve nutrition and boost attendance

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a school feeding kitchen at AC Comprehensive School in Olkalou, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha said that piloting of the program started last term at Mumbi comprehensive school in Kaimbaga Ward Olkalou and recorded remarkable achievement.

He said the program will officially roll out at the beginning of next term with the intention of supporting pupils  nutrition and retention.

"We have noticed that the free feeding program has improved on the health status of our children. This will also impact on their education. That is why why we have decided to build some 25 kitchens on our ECDEs across the county," he noted.

Besides the feeding, over 2,000 jobs he said will be created through employment of cooks, food distribution riders and other support staff.

"It was a pledge by administration that we have to create jobs. This is one that will deliver this," noted Badilisha.

Parents have termed the program as a game changer in the education sector as it will relive them off the burden of paying money towards the feeding program.

They expressed optimism that enrollment across ECDE centers in Nyandarua county will increase once the program is fully operational.

"We are glad that the burden of paying for the feeding program is now over. This has been long overdue," said Jane Nyokabi, a parent. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

School Feeding Programmes Governor Kiarie Badilisha ECDE Classrooms ECDE Teachers
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's state house hits 'first world' status as rest of country floods
Ruto's state house hits 'first world' status as rest of country floods
Opinion
By Peter Kimani
9 mins ago
Experts warn of growing malaria drug resistance
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
9 mins ago
National Infrastructure Fund receives Sh103b seed money from sale of KPC
Business
By Macharia Kamau
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system and entered pipeline
By David Odongo 9 mins ago
How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system and entered pipeline
Schools face fresh funding gap ahead of second term reopening
By Lewis Nyaundi 9 mins ago
Schools face fresh funding gap ahead of second term reopening
Wamboka replaced as MPs give bribery probe more time.
By Josphat Thiongó 9 mins ago
Wamboka replaced as MPs give bribery probe more time.
Ruto remains cagey on zoning as ODM talks turn into a circus
By Ndungu Gachane 9 mins ago
Ruto remains cagey on zoning as ODM talks turn into a circus
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved