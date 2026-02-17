Community Sacco empowers drought-hit pastoralist regions

Audio By Vocalize

Not long ago, pastoralists in northern and coastal counties had limited access to financial services. Nomadic lifestyle, little education, and distant banking left them with no savings or capital for business.

“We had no money to save. Droughts wiped out our livestock, and we struggled to buy food,” said Emmaculate Naikele from Laisamis, Marsabit County.

Naikele is a member of Rangelands Sacco, initiated by Northern Rangelands Trust’s MashinaniWORKS, which empowers communities in remote wildlife conservancies. Members gathered at Archers Post, Samburu County, for the Sacco’s AGM, celebrating financial empowerment.

Membership has grown to over 7,000, mostly women, including bead makers, livestock traders, and small business owners. Members receive financial and business training and access credit to grow enterprises. “In our pastoralist regions, people had limited education and financial access. Now they can open shops, start boda boda ventures, and diversify income amid droughts,” said Kelvin Demogle, Sacco supervisory chairman..

At the AGM, model members were recognised: Naikele received the ‘Top Saver’ award, and Stephen Mamai from Laikipia won ‘Best Borrower.’ Mamai said loans enabled him to start businesses, buy and resell goats, and sustain his family

Through the Sacco, members access credit for small enterprises, livestock trade, education financing, and household assets. Co-operative officer Diramu Guyo noted diligent loan repayment and savings. “We added 500 new members last year, helping pastoralists diversify income,” he said.