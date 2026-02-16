Exam cancellation: 22 former Karega Secondary School candidates yet to get 2025 KCSE results

Audio By Vocalize

Education CS Dr Julius Ogambo (left) and PS Professor Julius Bitok at AIC Chebisas Boys in Eldoret Uasin Gishu Country during the release of KCSE 2025 results on December 9, 2026. Peter Ochieng, Standards [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A secondary school in Murang’a is experiencing the effects of the examination cancellation after its 22 candidates have yet to receive their last year's KCSE results.

The former candidates at Karega Day Secondary School in Kigumo reports indicate they were involved in examination malpractices that led to the cancellation of their results.

The Standard established that the majority of the candidates had repeated at the school, aiming to attain higher grades to pursue high-profile degree courses.

Reports indicate that the school presented 215 candidates in the KCSE.

Nationally, 1,180 candidates had their results cancelled after they were implicated in the examination irregularities, compared to 840 in the previous year.

Murang’a County Director of Education (CDE) Phillip Wambua, fielding questions from The Standard, downplayed the issue, saying Karega Secondary School, despite the cancellation challenge, was ranked among the best in the county, as it was ranked in position 16.

“Despite the cancellation, Karega produced two candidates with A minus, 12 B+, B 25, B-44, and C41 with a mean score of 7.1,” he said.

He added that Karega had defeated some of the leading schools in the national examination despite the cancellation of the results.

At the same time, the effects of low student enrolment have led to the closure of two secondary schools in Murang’a, as several other day schools are being monitored with a view to merging them.

Mweru and Wahundura secondary schools in Kiharu and Mathioya, respectively, have been closed after they failed to attract the grade 10 students, as they were previously faced with low enrolment.

Mr. Wambua said the teachers in the two schools have been posted to other schools.

“The property in the two will be handed over to the management of the nearby primary schools, as they were established on the community land,” said Mr. Wambua.

Other schools that failed to attract grade 10 learners are Mathare Ini and Yamugwe Secondary Schools in Kigumo and Kiharu, respectively.

He added that in Kigumo, six schools attracted fewer grade 10 learners, and in Kahuro subcounty in Kiharu, seven schools have registered fewer students.

At the same time, Murang’a County will send 6,733 students to the universities following last year's KCSE results.

Wambua said the county attained a mean score of 4.24, compared to that of the previous year of 4.34.

“In the tabulation of the students to proceed to the university, we had 119 achieving A, A- 414, B+676, B 1,124, B-1,739, and C+2,661,” he said.