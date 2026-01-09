×
Results of 1,180 candidates cancelled over irregularities

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 9, 2026

Education CS Dr Julius Ogambo (left) and PS Professor Julius Bitok at AIC Chebisas Boys in Eldoret Uasin Gishu Country during the release of KCSE 2025 results on December 9, 2026. Peter Ochieng, Standards [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has cancelled the results of 1,180 candidates who sat the 2025 KCSE due to examination irregularities.

Speaking on Friday, January 9, during the release of the KCSE results in Eldoret, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba warned that action would be taken against anyone found liable.

“At the conclusion of the KCSE examination, 1,180 candidates were found to have engaged in examination irregularities. In line with the applicable law and regulations, their results have been cancelled,” Ogamba said.

He added that investigations are ongoing into 22 reported cases of exam malpractice from November last year, and action will be taken once the investigations are complete.

In comparison, some eight hundred and forty (840) candidates had their KCSE results cancelled in 2024 for involvement in malpractice.

This year’s exams also saw an increase in top performers, with 1,932 candidates attaining a mean grade of A, up from 1,693 in 2024.

Female candidates slightly outnumbered male candidates, with 501,214 girls (50.46 percent) compared to 492,012 boys (49.54 percent).

 

