Five ways to enhance gender balance at the workplace
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | December 7th 2021
What a man can do, a woman can do better, it’s a common saying over the decade after an effort to empower the girl child. For a long time, men have always had the upper hand in almost every sector. May it be politics, religion, business, sports and life in general.
The term “Gender balance” refers to “an equitable distribution of life's opportunities and resources between women and men, and/or the equal representation of women and men.” ... Given the differences between men and women, equal treatment may not always result in equal outcomes.
Women equality traces back to the feminist movement which refers to a series of political campaigns for reform on a variety of issues that affect women’s quality of life in the world.
An organisation should strive to offer equal pay, equal opportunities for progression, and equal consideration of needs.
READ MORE
Leveraging on online opportunities to solve the challenge of youth unemployment
I escaped death by a whisker, says woman in abusive marriage
Read the signs and flee from violent partners, women told
Strategies to enhance gender equality in an organisation:
1. Giving training to raise awareness
Some roles are denied to women due to a lack of experience. Professional training is given to staff and allows women to learn skills. For instance, few women work as plant operators at construction sites. Learning skills has enables women to peruse complex man dominated roles in transport, engineering and ICT.
2. Enacting family-friendly facilities
Women are the heart of the family structure. An organization should be sensitive to family-related matters such as giving maternity leaves to expectant workers.
3. Acknowledge successful women in the organization
Motivation is a performance catalyst in an organization. Women should be celebrated to handle challenges and not condemned and threatened when they are overwhelmed by job pressure.
4. Policies for better pay
Money is always a scarce resource. A good approach to money is to draft policies to empower the financial life of its workers. For instance, in the case of a risk allowance at work, a woman should enjoy such a privilege equally.
5. Evaluate senior positions for women
Organization management should put in place measures to allow women to hold leadership positions in high offices. Gender balance in leadership minimizes biases in decision making.
RELATED VIDEOS
Fake Jobs Syndicate: Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, also known as ‘Nasra’ surrenders to DCI
Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya
Transform Kenya-COVID-19 Impact on Women: Conversation with experts from GROOTS Kenya, ICRW | Part 2
Leveraging on online opportunities to solve the challenge of youth unemploymentFinding solutions for the unemployment crisis and empowering young people to access work should therefore be a key priority.
WhatsApp messages to automatically disappear in 24 hoursThis enhances the privacy of users, although some fear it might increase immoral behaviours.
MOST READ
Construction of Sh20b housing project kicks off in Athi River
BUSINESS
- Digitisation key in unlocking banks’ potential
OPINION
By Kendi Ntwiga
- Kenya leads peers in water supply and sanitation inequalities
BUSINESS
- Tying varsity funding to graduate jobs bold step
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- What HR can do as burnout drives workers to 'The Great Resignation'
BUSINESS
By Samuel Njogu
- Kenya races ahead of peers in sovereign wealth fund set up
BUSINESS