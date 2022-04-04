× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Normal fuel supply to be restored this week

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Apr 4th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | April 4th 2022
NEWS

Regions such as North Rift and Western Kenyan have been badly affected by the shortage. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Oil marketing companies are hoarding petroleum products, which is causing the current shortage being experienced in some parts of the country even as the government warned it would punish the firms.

The marketers are protesting delays by the government to compensate them their margins, which they forego at the pump.

It is, however, on agreement that they're refunded by the National Treasury.

READ MORE

The marketers say they have not been paid about Sh32 billion, a figure that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining disputes saying it is Sh13 billion that is outstanding. This is not the first time that the marketers have protested the delays.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on Saturday admitted that the “recent escalation in international prices has resulted in huge differences between the actual calculated and the stabilized pump prices”.

“There have been delays in remitting compensation from the stabilisation fund and this has resulted in a number of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) holding back sales to the local market," said the regulator, adding that government would settle all the pending claims but also warned them that hoarding is an offence and they risked being penalised.

"All OMCs are therefore directed to immediately release petroleum supplies in order to alleviate the current supply crises.”

Regions such as North Rift and Western Kenyan have been badly affected by the situation in which the major oil marketers have declined to sell products to independent marketers.

However, Kenya Pipeline company said there are adequate fuel stocks and ruled out the possibility of a shortage. 

“Kenya Pipeline Company would like to confirm that there are ample stocks of petroleum products in our system throughout the country to meet demand,” KPC Managing Director Macharia Irungu said on Saturday.

Andrew Kamau, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, said on Sunday that the inadequate stocks at petrol stations is due to panic buying as motorists react to news of shortages. “This is a run on the stations. Supply is not the issue, it’s panic buying,” Kamau said. “It will go back to normal by Wednesday.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Enter the Chinese dragon with its billions fanning the flames of corruption
Of all President Kenyatta’s flagship projects, it is the SGR that will define his legacy.
Resurgent Britam posts Sh72m profit
The firm attributed the rebound to growth in gross earned premiums from new business and investment income from its portfolio.

MOST READ

What fuel shortage? PS Andrew Kamau blames oil firms for lack of capacity
What fuel shortage? PS Andrew Kamau blames oil firms for lack of capacity

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Esther Dianah

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Juliana Rotich to head Safaricom's fintech integration unit

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Juliana Rotich to head Safaricom's fintech integration unit
Fuel shortage in Kenya bites

By Standard Team | 1 hour ago

Fuel shortage in Kenya bites
Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom

By Patrick Alushula | 17 hours ago

Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom
Dilemma over proposed law that allows staff to snub their bosses

By Graham Kajilwa | 20 hours ago

Dilemma over proposed law that allows staff to snub their bosses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC