Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays
NEWS
By Reuters
| Mar 7th 2022 | 2 min read
NEWS
Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said.
Russia has raised fresh demand for written US guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources.
Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21 per cent to close at $118.11 (Sh13,464) a barrel and US crude gained 26 per cent to close at $115.68 (Sh13,110), levels not seen 2013 and 2008, respectively, as Russia struggled to sell oil amid fresh sanctions.
“Iran was the only real bearish factor hanging over the market but if now the Iranian deal gets delayed, we could get to tank bottoms a lot quicker especially if Russian barrels remain off the market for long,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects think-tank.
READ MORE
Sen said Brent could rise to $125 (Sh14,250) per barrel today, quickly approaching an all-time high of $147 (Sh16,700), last seen in 2008.
Analysts from JP Morgan said this week oil could soar to $185 (Sh26,640) per barrel this year.
Russia exports around seven million barrels per day of oil and refined products or seven per cent of global supply. Kazakhstan’s oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications. Iran will take months to restore oil flows even if it reaches a nuclear deal, analysts said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talksTwo teams to jointly study the flow of fish from Lake Turkana to the Busia border.
Mwalimu Sacco deposits jump 7pc to Sh44 billionGrowth was driven by the recruitment of an additional 2,058 new members last year.
MOST READ
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
OPINION
- How manufacturing can build sustainable jobs in Mt Kenya
OPINION
- State procurement body gets new boss
NEWS
By Peter Theuri
- Tea farmers hope for better prices after rally at auction
BUSINESS
- Politics of money: ‘Honey, my money is mine, but yours is ours’
DR PESA
- Expect higher fuel pump prices as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages
BUSINESS