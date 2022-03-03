Why you’re unable to buy Kenya Power tokens currently
NEWS
By Stephanie Wangari
| Mar 3rd 2022 | 1 min read
NEWS
Kenyans were, on Thursday morning, March 3, unable to buy electricity tokens after a technical glitch hit the Kenya Power system.
The firm said in a statement that efforts had been embarked on to restore services.
“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a technical hitch (sic) which is affecting prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payment,” Kenya Power said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“Our team has identified the issue, and restoration of normal services is currently in progress.”
READ MORE
Affected Kenyans took to social media to express their frustration.
Frank Walukwe, whose Twitter handle is @FOWalukwe, said: “@KenyaPower_Care [my] transaction has failed. [The message I’m receiving upon trying to buy tokens is]: ‘M-PESA cannot complete payment of Ksh1,500.00 to KPLC PREPAID. Organisation receiving the payment is unavailable, try again later’. Are your systems down, and if they are for how long?”
Kyuma Kithii (@kyumakithii) posed: “@KenyaPower_Care what does this mean: ‘Transaction failed, M-PESA cannot complete payment of Ksh500.00 to KPLC PREPAID’.
Update: On Thursday at 1:38pm on Twitter, Kenya Power informed its customers that pre-paid and post-paid business operations were back to normal.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya Power turnaround efforts take toll on workersKenya Power workers are facing increased pressure as its management institutes reforms to pull the firm from the brink.
Keroche warns it would lay off 250 workers in next 7 daysKeroche Breweries has now written to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his intervention, arguing several jobs are at stake.
MOST READ
Buying a house? High service charge eagerly awaits you
REAL ESTATE
- The changing skyline of Ol' Kalou town after devolution
REAL ESTATE
- Only two choppers registered in 2020, says aviation boss
NEWS
- KTDA to empower 2500 farmers on financial literacy
NEWS
- Prices of roofing sheets surge amid Russia-Ukranian war, Covid blues
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
NEWS