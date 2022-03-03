× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why you’re unable to buy Kenya Power tokens currently

NEWS
By Stephanie Wangari | Mar 3rd 2022 | 1 min read
By Stephanie Wangari | March 3rd 2022
NEWS

Kenyans unable to buy tokens due to a technical hitch [ Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kenyans were, on Thursday morning, March 3, unable to buy electricity tokens after a technical glitch hit the Kenya Power system.

The firm said in a statement that efforts had been embarked on to restore services.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a technical hitch (sic) which is affecting prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payment,” Kenya Power said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Our team has identified the issue, and restoration of normal services is currently in progress.”

READ MORE

Affected Kenyans took to social media to express their frustration.

Frank Walukwe, whose Twitter handle is @FOWalukwe, said: “@KenyaPower_Care [my] transaction has failed. [The message I’m receiving upon trying to buy tokens is]: ‘M-PESA cannot complete payment of Ksh1,500.00 to KPLC PREPAID. Organisation receiving the payment is unavailable, try again later’. Are your systems down, and if they are for how long?”

Kyuma Kithii (@kyumakithii) posed: “@KenyaPower_Care what does this mean: ‘Transaction failed, M-PESA cannot complete payment of Ksh500.00 to KPLC PREPAID’.

Update: On Thursday at 1:38pm on Twitter, Kenya Power informed its customers that pre-paid and post-paid business operations were back to normal.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kenya Power turnaround efforts take toll on workers
Kenya Power workers are facing increased pressure as its management institutes reforms to pull the firm from the brink.
Keroche warns it would lay off 250 workers in next 7 days
Keroche Breweries has now written to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his intervention, arguing several jobs are at stake.

MOST READ

Buying a house? High service charge eagerly awaits you
Buying a house? High service charge eagerly awaits you

REAL ESTATE

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first term

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first term
Unregistered phone users face mass switch-off

By Frankline Sunday and Vivianne Wandera | 11 hours ago

Unregistered phone users face mass switch-off
Stanbic Bank doubles dividends after record profit

By Patrick Alushula | 11 hours ago

Stanbic Bank doubles dividends after record profit
Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC