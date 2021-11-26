Co-op Bank to lift SMEs with Sh6b funding
NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | November 26th 2021
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that were hit by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will benefit from a 50 million euros (Sh6.3 billion) credit facility.
This is after the European Investment Bank (EIB) extended the money to the Co-operative Bank of Kenya to provide working capital and long-term local currency loans to such businesses.
It is part of a 400 million euros (Sh50.5 billion) credit facility for businesses, housing investment, and conflict-hit countries in the region that the EIB signed with various partners yesterday as it announced its new Nairobi Hub.
Under the EIB East Africa Covid-19 Rapid Response, the new financing to Co-op Bank will support companies in sectors most impacted by the pandemic.
READ MORE
Parents to give permission before children receive Covid-19 vaccine
Logistical challenges hamper Covid-19 vaccination drives in Africa
Lawyer sues over state directive on Covid jab
“Covid-19 has dramatically impacted business activity across Kenya and ensuring new investment is essential to help companies recover from the pandemic,” said EIB President Werner Hoyer.
Mr Hoyer added that the facility will boost new investment, strengthen economic resilience and allow Kenyan companies to harness growth opportunities.
EIB Vice President responsible for Eastern and Southern Africa, and development Thomas Östros noted that the new initiative will enable companies to adapt to the new Covid-19 operating environment.
Co-operative Bank Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki said the money would benefit more than 15 million people in various Saccos who bank with the tier-one lender.
“Through this money, we will be able to reach 15 million Kenyans,” said Mr Muriuki.
He the bank would ensure the facility is available immediately to fund the acquisition of tangible business assets, working capital, development of distribution networks, innovation and business research.
Muriuki explained that the credit facility will be available for up to a maximum of Sh1.5 billion per customer for a maximum tenor of seven years.
“Businesses employing up to a maximum of 250 employees can apply immediately,” he said.
The new financing scheme targets companies in sectors most impacted by the pandemic, including trade, tourism and health.
Co-op Bank had previously received two lines of credit from EIB - 20 million euros (Sh2.53 billion) and 50 million euros (Sh6.3 billion).
EIB is the world’s largest international public bank and last year provided more than 5 billion euros for new investment across Africa.
The European lender will be opening its external operations in Nairobi, with Mr Hoyer hailing Kenya as "a place of stability in a fragile environment."
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Forgotten weed killing transport on Lake VictoriaIt is a fact that nowadays the water hyacinth hardly makes news.
Procurement law change could fuel graft, say suppliersAccording to the proposed changes to the Act, bidders will be invited to submit technical proposals for evaluation.
MOST READ
Nowhere to run as KRA installs VAT system to nab tax cheats
NEWS
- KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- As Equity tops industry, will KCB roar back into the lead?
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- National Bank formally exits NSE
NEWS
- Changing careers? Consider this
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi
- Absa Bank signals dividend payout as profit quadruples
NEWS