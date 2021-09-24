Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
By Antony Gitonga | September 24th 2021
Nearly 4,500 workers from flower farms in Nakuru and Murang'a counties will benefit from a Sh60 million sustainable and clean energy project.
Under the Kenya Rose Project that is run by Fair Trade Africa, workers from four flower farms – Aquila, Sian, Penta and Simbi - will profit from cooking gas and solar panels for use in their homes.
This comes at a time when the price of cooking gas has risen sharply, forcing families to burn firewood and raising fears of eroding gains made in increasing the forest cover.
The 470,000 Euros (Sh61 million) project has been funded by Aldi Supermarkets in Switzerland and Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Marion Ng’ang’a from Fair Trade Africa, they are keen to have the workers shift from using kerosene to clean energy.
“We are targeting 4,500 workers directly and 22,000 dependents in this five-year programme that will also benefit the vulnerable groups in the society,” Ms Ng'ang'a said.
Murang'a Agriculture Executive Albert Mwaniki said the project was meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Senior Chief Samuel Ng’ang’a from Karati location in Naivasha, which hosts tens of flower farms, termed the project as timely.
