State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | September 22nd 2021
People suspected of engaging in financial crime and money laundering will have their communication intercepted and recorded if Parliament approves proposed legal amendments.
The Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes suspending the right to privacy under Article 31 of the Constitution for people suspected of violating the law.
“Where a person is suspected or accused of an offence under this Act, the person’s home or property may be searched, possessions seized, information relating to that person’s financial, family or private affairs may be revealed, or the privacy of a person’s communications may be investigated or otherwise interfered with,” states the Bill.
“A limitation of a right under subsection (1) shall apply only for the purpose of the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of proceeds of crime, money laundering and financing terrorism.”
READ MORE
South Sudan minister faults US, UK over bank woes
Nairobi: DCI arrests three suspects linked to money-laundering scheme
IG Mutyambai speaks on 'wash wash'
The amendments have been proposed by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and seek to give more powers to investigating authorities to take action on individuals suspected of money laundering.
If passed, the new law will establish an oversight board chaired by the Attorney General that will check and advise the Assets Recovery Agency in its functions. Members to the board will include the principal secretary in the ministry of Finance, Director of Public Prosecutions, director general of the National Intelligence Service, and the director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
The law further gives the Financial Reporting Centre powers to stop transactions reported to authorities, including the Competition Authority of Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority if they are suspected to involve laundered money.
“The centre may, for purposes of achieving the objectives of the Act, direct the reporting institution or person, in writing, not to proceed with the transaction or proposed transaction or any other transaction in respect of the funds or property affected by that transaction or proposed transaction for a period not exceeding five working days,” the Bill says.
The five-day moratorium is expected to allow the Financial Reporting Centre to make the necessary inquiries concerning the transaction and, where appropriate, inform and advise an investigating, regulatory or tax authorities.
If approved, the amendments will be the most significant changes to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.
In the current law, accountants have reporting obligations when preparing transactions for their clients that include buying and selling of real estate, and managing of securities and bank savings.
Accountants also have to report to authorities where suspected proceeds of crime and money laundering are used in the creation of new companies or in mergers and acquisitions.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya freed the burden of money laundering
SECURITY SUMMIT - Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang'i expected to close the security summit
Equity wins Sh800m tax dispute against KRAEquity Group Holdings Ltd (EGHL) has won an Sh800m tax dispute against Kenya Revenue Authority.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Team renews hope of reviving stalled Kenya-UK trade treaty
NEWS
- Tax review pushes up prices of basic items
MONEY & MARKET
- Blow to KRA as High Court scraps Minimum Tax
NEWS
- Insta-harm: What researchers have found about dangers of Instagram
SCI & TECH
- Big relief for Coast hotels as UK de-lists Kenya from red-list
NEWS
- Bridging digital divide to create jobs of the future
WORK LIFE