A guide to choosing the best online casinos in Kenya for 2021

The gambling market in Kenya is growing at a fast pace. Nowadays, the Kenyan iGaming industry has faced many new challenges. More and more KE players can enjoy their favourite casino games online. Learn about the best online casinos Kenya where you can find lots of gambling opportunities. Check out the most popular games you can play in Kenya and how attractive the bonus offers of the top gambling sites are.

Top 5 Online Casinos in Kenya & Their Offerings

In this article, we will reveal to you the gambling sites in Kenya where you can enjoy the most attractive gambling activities. To find the best online casinos in Kenya, check the full list here. We will tell you how to choose the top-rated online Kenya casino sites that offer the best game selections. Besides, you will learn more about the top Kenyan casino bonuses and promotions. We will also guide you on how to compare the bonuses and analyse their terms to be able to choose the ones that will be best for you.

Yet another vital component that we will pay attention to is safety. Gambling in a secure platform is essential to every online casino lover. So, we will explain to you what the essential security details that you need to pay attention to are. Of course, we will not forget to tell you how easy it is to gamble on the go in Kenya because mobile gambling in the country is now preferred more than ever. But you will also learn which are the most convenient payment methods that you can use to gamble online.

Best Online Casinos Kenya – Top Kenyan Gambling Sites

If you are a keen online gambler, you may know that finding a good gambling site is not always easy. The Kenyan online gambling industry has significantly developed in recent years. New gambling regulations are set with the idea to control the industry better and to provide players in Kenya with a secure gambling environment.

To enjoy the most exciting gambling session, you need to be sure that the operators you pick are good enough. This is the reason why we have prepared this thorough guide. You can use it to check the major details that tend to be important when choosing the best casino sites Kenya platforms. Thus, you will be sure that you are using the services of the most reputable gambling sites that will offer you only top features.

How to Register at Kenya Online Casinos

To provide you with a secure gambling session, the best casino sites Kenya such as Betway Casino for example, will require that you register first. As you know, to be able to play at any casino site, you need to create a new account. The registration procedure in most of the gambling sites is similar. However, there might be slight differences, depending on the specific operator. Nonetheless, the details that you need to provide in most cases would be the same.

In general, registering at the top-rated casino sites Kenya is not difficult at all. They offer a quick and easy procedure that requires only a couple of minutes to be completed. If you are familiar with playing in online gambling sites, you are more likely to know the drill. However, there are some details that you need to know. To be able to register in any of the best online casinos Kenya, you need to follow several steps. In this guide, we will tell you what exactly you need to do to create a new login and start playing.

Enter the casino site and look for the dedicated button to register as a new player. In most cases, the sign-up tab is located at the top of the website, either on the right or on the left side.

You need to start filling in the required details in the casino registration form. The information that you need to provide may include your names, address, date of birth, country of origin, mobile phone number as well as a valid e-mail. Besides, you will have to create a username and password for your new account.

Mind that there might be several different sections containing mandatory fields that you have to fill in.

Once you have provided the necessary details, you may be required to verify your account before it is completely activated. To do that, you will be sent either a special code on your e-mail or your mobile phone number. Moreover, most of the gambling sites may require that you provide additional details such as a valid ID later to verify your account completely.

How to Choose the Best Online Casino in Kenya: Step-by-Step Guide

Without a doubt, if you are a player from Kenya, you will be able to find lots of online casinos that are worth the attention. However, the gambling sites differ from one another. Many different components help operators stand out in terms of provided services. The top casino sites in Kenya are competing on offering better services to KE players. This means that the competition in the Kenyan iGaming industry is severe and the operators are trying to offer as good services as possible.

This sometimes makes it difficult to find the best casino sites in Kenya. However, there are specific details that you always have to analyse first. These are the elements that can shape the overall performance of each particular operator. Thus, you will be able to choose the online Kenya casino sites that scored the best. But we will share with you the vital details that always matter when you decide to choose the top-rated casino sites in Kenya.

First of all, you need to check the security features. Safe gambling is nowadays a major priority. And not all gambling sites have the best security features. When you decide to pick a particular online casino site, be sure that it is licensed and regulated by the Kenya Betting Controlla and Licensing Board. This is the regulatory institution in Kenya that regulates the gambling industry in the country. Licences from other respectful and recognised international gambling regulatory bodies are also important.

The casino sites in Kenya also need to offer a good selection of gambling games. At least this is the major reason for you to register as a new player. To pick the right platforms for online casinos Kenya, you need to explore the selection of online casino games. Make sure that the specific operator offers different types of online casino games. Besides, check their quality and gameplay features too.

Another essential element is the bonus offers that you can benefit from. The best casino sites Kenya need to provide you with good opportunities when it comes to promotions. First, you need to check the welcome offer and its terms. Be sure that it is good enough and meets your expectations and skills. But also analyse the promotions for regular customers. You also need to play with a bonus once you complete the welcome offer. The list of promos for regular players is also essential.

Among the other components, you also need to observe is the list of available payment methods. Be sure that the online casinos Kenya offer the most preferred payment systems that are widely used by KE players. Also, be sure that the casino sites Kenya that you choose offer convenient customer support service.

Casino Games Available

Gambling online in Kenya is very popular. KE players like different types of casino games. And, generally speaking, Kenyans are aware of the latest trends when it comes to game features and options. To a bigger extent, the gambling market in Kenya is mobile-oriented. And players in the country like to play on the go. The good news, though, is that the most recommended online Kenya casino sites offer vast selections of online casino games that players can enjoy. In the sections below, we will present to you the major types of games that are very popular in Kenya.

Slots

There is no doubt that online slots are one of the most popular types of online casino games. The fact is that they tend to be among the favourite casino games of many KE players too. Online slots are often preferred by players in the country, especially because they offer great mobile compatibility. The top-ranked online casinos in Kenya have a vast selection of online slot games.

The Kenyan operators offer many different types of slots that players in the country can enjoy online. KE players can choose from classic slots as well as the latest releases that stand out in terms of quality. At the best online casinos Kenya, you can play some of the top titles such as Book of Dead, Starburst, Immortal Romance, and Bonanza, Aloha! Cluster Pays and many more. The Kenyan gambling sites offer online slots with different features and options that will meet the expectations of the majority of KE gamblers.

Roulette

Some casino sites rely on specific types of casino games like slots, for example. And they tend to neglect the table games, which are often beloved by many players. But the top-rated casino sites in Kenya offer many table games. Online roulette is one of the table game variants that you can also play at the most reputable KE casino sites. Many of these operators will impress you with a plentiful selection of roulette game variations.

You will be able to choose from the most popular variants such as American Roulette, French Roulette, European Roulette as well as Speed Roulette, or Double Ball Roulette. The list of online roulette variations at the top casino sites in Kenya is diverse and players in the country can enjoy roulette games with attractive gameplay features. Besides, these online roulette games offer attractive betting limits, which means that they will be suitable for players with different skills.

Blackjack

Blackjack is yet another type of table game that often attracts many players in Kenya. Unlike roulette, online blackjack is a game where you can use a specific strategy. If you know the game rules well, you may have a serious chance to benefit a lot throughout the game. This is the reason why online blackjack is a preferred pick even of many Kenyan players.

As you may know, some of the most popular online blackjack game variations include Classic Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, American Blackjack as well as Single Deck Blackjack. And these are the variations that you can definitely find at the best casino sites Kenya platforms. In case you need to play with either low or high stakes, you will be able to choose the blackjack variation that you want. Most of the casino sites in Kenya offer suitable betting limits for the different blackjack games.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games have always been a special part of the provided gambling services of many operators. And there is a good reason for that. They offer the best combination of real-casino experience and gambling online. Players in Kenya are also familiar with live casino games. They tend to be one of the most preferred types of KE online casino games too.

The best online casinos in Kenya have separate live casino sections. There, players can enjoy some of the most preferred live dealer game variations. These live casino games boast excellent video and streaming quality. Moreover, they have lots of useful features integrated into their gameplay which makes the overall experience even better.

Other Games

Analysis of the gambling market in Kenya shows that players in the county also like other types of casino games. Slots, roulette and blackjack are not the only games that intrigue players in Kanya. And the good news is that the top-rated online Kenya casino sites offer many other types of casino games that can still provide you with exciting gambling opportunities.

Some Kenyan players love to play online lotto and bingo and even poker games as well. But if we have to be honest, the number of players who like keno, craps and sic-bo are not that low at all. Be sure that many of the casino sites in Kenya that are ranked on top positions offer a decent number of those types of games. Here is the full list of other popular games that you can play in Kenya:

Sic-Bo

Keno

Lotto

Bingo

Poker

Baccarat

Craps

Online Casino Bonuses and Regular Promotions

Playing online casino games is definitely thrilling. But playing with a bonus is what can make your total experience even better. As you may know, online operators offer special welcome bonuses to their newly registered customers. First deposit bonuses are one of the major types of promotions that gambling sites offer.

The analysis shows that Kenyan players also like to play with bonuses. Many gamblers in the country are in a hunt for attractive promotions for new players. The best online casinos Kenya that we have listed offer exciting welcome bonuses. But the promotions differ from one another. Specific components such as bonus amount, wagering requirements, or validity can determine how good the particular sign-up bonus is. In the table below, we have listed the top online Kenya casino sites that offer the most attractive bonuses for new players in Kenya.

Top Casino Bonus Offers in Kenya Kenyan Online Casino Bonus Amount Wagering Requirement Validity Secure Link 22bet Up to 35,000 Ksh 50x 7 Days Get Bonus All Slots Up to $1500 70x 7 Days Get Bonus Casino Cruise Up to $1000 + 200 Spins 40x 14 Days Get Bonus Mansion Casino Up to $5000 20x 30 Days Get Bonus

Welcome bonuses are meant to catch the attention of new potential customers. But when you register and use the sign-up bonus, you become a regular player at the casino. You will be willing to continue playing with bonuses. This is why the top-ranked casino sites Kenya offer other promotions for already existing customers. These promos may be either reload bonuses, daily deals, or even prizes that are part of special VIP programmes. This means that players in Kenya with different skills and preferences will still be able to benefit from extra options and continue gambling with different types of bonuses.

Casino Software Providers in Kenya

If you are a keen online casino enthusiast, you will know that game diversity is essential. To be able to offer you a better choice of online casino games, the best online casinos in Kenya use the services of the most reputable software providers. The operators listed in this article collaborate with the biggest and more recognised iGaming software brands. These are NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Play n’ Go, EGT, ELK, Microgaming, Evolution as well as iSoftBet and many more.

Most of these software providers have won multiple prestigious international iGaming awards thanks to the top-quality products that they develop. Together with the innovative features implemented in the casino games, quality can rank a specific software provider at high positions. Here are some of the top software providers in Kenya.

NetEnt

Microgaming

Evolution

Play'n GO

Playson

iSoftBet

IGT

ELK

Yggdrasil

NetSoft

Habanero

Mobile Casinos in Kenya and Supported Devices

Many trends have become extremely popular in the iGaming industry. But currently, mobile gambling is maybe the most popular. But in Kenya, playing on the go is preferred by the majority of gamblers. Many Kenyans prefer to grab their mobile phones and play their favourite online casino games anywhere at any time.

The good news is that the online casinos in Kenya that we have listed offer excellent overall mobile compatibility. Their gaming platforms are developed following the latest mobile innovations. Besides, all games that they offer are also fully mobile compatible. Some of the top casino sites in Kenya even offer dedicated apps for Android and iOS devices, making them even easier to access. You can enter any of the Kenyan operators using different mobile device brands such as Samsung, Huawei, LG, Nokia, iPhone, Alcatel, Xiaomi and others.

Banking with Online Casinos/Payment methods

To play online casino games, you will have to create an account and fund it. Our top-listed online Kenya casino sites offer some of the most convenient payment systems in Kenya. They offer quick deposits as well as relatively fast withdrawals. Some of the top Kenyan casino sites even offer payment systems such as M-Pesa, which are very convenient to those who decide to play on the go. Besides, most of the payment options come with excellent security features. Here are the most popular payment methods that you can use at the best online casinos in Kenya:

Visa

Mastercard

Neteller

Skrill

EcoPayz

M-Pesa

EntroPay

Direct Bank Wire

Limits and Fees

You need to be aware that each casino site may apply specific limits or fees for deposits and withdrawals. In most cases, the minimum deposit limits may vary between $10 or $20. However, depending on the casino requirements, the maximum deposit limits may be between $5000 or $10,000, or sometimes $20,000 or $50,000. This depends on the particular casino requirements.

As for the withdrawals, there can also be specific limitations regarding the minimum and maximum withdrawal amount. Usually, players can check the limits once they register and access the cashier at their accounts. When you choose a specific payment system, you should be able to see what the limits at the casino are.

There might be some fees as well. However, not every casino site will apply any fees. Or, if it does, it may be to both deposits and withdrawal or for one of the options. Sometimes, the casino will apply fees only to a specific payment method. This depends on the casino politics and requirements. You are always advised to check if there are any fees first. And if the casino does not apply any fees, you should check if you may be charged any fees by the payment method that you want to use.

Safety and Security

Safe online gambling has become a very important topic even in Kenya. More players start to pay serious attention to their security. What else makes a particular casino site trusted enough is the level of security that it can offer. The best casino sites in Kenya are licensed and regulated by the gambling regulatory institutions in the country. Moreover, many of the KE gambling sites are also licensed by other leading gambling regulatory agencies such as the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority, which are recognised worldwide.

Moreover, the top Kenyan casino sites also pay serious attention to responsible gambling. They collaborate with market-leading agencies that provide players support in case they face any problem gambling issues. Some of these organisations include BeGambleAware, GamStop or Gambling Therapy.

Customer Service

Every player may need help sometimes. Here comes the necessity of a well-managed customer support service. Thus, players will be even more satisfied with the services of a particular gambling site. The online Kenya casino sites will offer you the most popular methods of contact, including live chat, e-mail, or even a phone number. Some of the operators also have thorough FAQ sections where you can find lots of information on topics related to your account, payments, bonuses, etc.

Gambling Situation in Kenya

Gambling in Kenya is legal. The state authorities allow all forms of gambling activities. Besides, online gambling in the country is one of the segments that enjoys great popularity. Gambling in Kenya is regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board. It has been operating since 1966. The best online casinos in Kenya are regulated and licensed by this official gambling regulatory institution.

But the government also allows online gambling sites that have valid licences from other internationally recognised gambling regulatory bodies for the iGaming industry. These are, for example, the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. Kenyan players are free to access online gambling sites that have licences from these organisations and gamble.

FAQ

We know that still, some questions may arise. If you have missed something, you may rely on the section below. Here, you might be able to find the information that you need about the best Kenyan casino sites. We have prepared answers to several of the most frequently asked questions about the online Kenya casino sites.

What are the best online casinos in Kenya

Many gambling sites are allowed to operate in Kenya. However, not every one of them offers the most exciting options and features. The best casino sites in Kenya that we have listed offer the most attractive combination between games, bonuses, payment systems and customer support.

What are the best bonuses at the online Kenya casino sites?

Our top-ranked online casinos in Kenya offer lots of gambling options. Apart from the game collections, these gambling sites also offer the top bonus offers for players in Kenya. Their welcome bonuses come with attractive wagering conditions and exciting rewards that you can benefit from.

What games can I play at the best casino sites in Kenya?

Our top-listed online casinos in Kenya offer an extended list of top-quality gambling games. They offer everything that the majority of KE players would be needing. You can either play online slots or choose from different table game variations. Live dealer games are also on offer.

Can I play on the go with the casino sites in Kenya?

The best online casinos in Kenya are fully mobile compatible. Besides, their overall mobile performance is at a very good level. Some of the gambling sites have even dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS devices that will provide you with an even better experience on the go.

Is gambling at the casino sites in Kenya legal?

All forms of gambling in Kenya are legal. Gambling in the country is regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board. All casinos that operate on the territory of the country are licensed by this institution. Moreover, online casinos are fully legal in Kenya.

