Importers hit as shilling weakens against dollar

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | September 9th 2021

The shilling has been on free-fall since the end of July when it was trading at 108.2 against the dollar. [Courtesy]

The weakening of the Kenya Shilling has hit importers hard after the local currency declined to a seventh-month low to trade at 110.08 against the dollar.

This is the lowest rate since February 2 when the dollar exchanged at 110.14, according to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data.

The shilling has been on free-fall since the end of July when it was trading at 108.2 against the greenback.

This threatens to hit the cost of living from imports such as petroleum products, electricity, wheat and mitumba.

 Forex reserves dip by Sh52b on low tourism cash, high imports

 Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China

 Depositors withdraw Sh34b from dollar accounts as Shilling firms

 Power bill to go up as forex cost hits 3-year high

A weak shilling will also negatively impact the country's payment of foreign debt, which is largely denominated in dollars.

However, a weaker shilling is a boon for exporters who will earn more for their products in the global markets.

Kenyan paper currency. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya exports mostly tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables, which are critical foreign exchange earners for the country.

Given that the flow of the country's tourist receipts has been low due to Covid-19's impact on travel, the country has relied largely on export earnings and diaspora remittances to replenish its foreign exchange reserves (forex).

Forex declined by Sh51.5 billion in less than a month due to a drop in tourist earnings and high import bills.

Data from CBK shows forex reserves stood at $8,883 million (Sh977.13 billion) as of September 2, down from $9,352 million (Sh1.03 trillion) on August 5.

This was enough to cover the country’s import bill for at least 5.43 months compared to 5.72 months on August 5.

In its Weekly Bulletin, however, CBK exuded confidence on reserves, saying they meet the apex bank’s statutory requirement to maintain at least four months of import cover "and the East Africa Community region’s convergence criteria of 4.5 months of import cover."

Is Health Underfunded? Concerns over donor reliance, Kenya's Covid response criticized

BBI APPEAL: Senior Counsel Prof. Tom Ojienda talks on appeal against judgment that nullified the BBI

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia appears before JSC as he seeks to succeed Maraga as Chief Justice -Part 3

Truckers want container deadline extended after attacks in S Sudan
Freight associations condemn killing of truck drivers on Nimule-Juba highway, shipping lines allow retention of empty containers for SS for 14-15 days
Soapstone dealers starved of cash as pandemic hurts sales
Soapstone has been the main source of livelihood for Tabaka residents for years.

High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business

By Graham Kajilwa

.
