× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pension funds seek to unlock Sh250b for infrastructure

MONEY & MARKET
By Moses Omusolo | October 29th 2021
Sundeep Raichura, Chairman, Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium (KEPFIC), Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive, Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and Mr. Wycliffe Shamiah, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Market Authority (CMA). [Courtesy]

The Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium (KEPFIC) seeks to deploy over Sh250 billion in the next five years to fund infrastructure development in the country.

KEPFIC has partnered with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to mobile the funds.

KEPFIC Chairman Sundeep Raichura said the three entities would use available capital markets products such as green bonds, asset-backed securities and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

"This partnership will enhance the transparency and liquidity of our members’ investments as well as pave the way for collaborative stakeholder engagements and capacity building initiatives pertaining to alternative assets in the capital markets,” said Mr Raichura (pictured) at a press briefing on Wednesday in Nairobi.

READ MORE

 Bandits kill three police officers, injure two others in Laikipia conservancy

 You can now buy and sell NSE shares on the same day

 Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady

 Konza deal with NSE opens doors to new tech startups

NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the partnership would deepen the growth of the capital markets.

"The MoU will not only leverage economies of scale but also help in financing big-ticket infrastructural projects and provide an avenue for enhancing the liquidity of investments through the capital markets,’ said Mr Odundo. CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah challenged the industry to take advantage of the new pension fund investment regulations to fund the country’s growing infrastructure needs.

This follows the recent amendments in pension fund investment regulations by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), allowing pension funds to directly invest up to 10 per cent of their portfolio in the asset class, unlocking Sh140 billion for infrastructure investments. “Kenya’s infrastructure financing requires a bit of support because according to the World Bank, we do have a deficit which stands at around $2.1 billion or Sh231 billion annually,” noted Mr Shamiah.   

RELATED VIDEOS

Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management

Mamlaka ya kudhibiti pesa za kustaafu, RBA yaandaa hafla ya kusherehekea miaka 20 nchini

Is Health Underfunded? Concerns over donor reliance, Kenya's Covid response criticized

Share this story
Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant
Telco tells Senate watchdog committee rival’s market share has thwarted competition, narrowed choices for consumers.
New fund to lift small businesses out of Covid-19 gloom
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kenya are set to benefit from a newly launched regional credit rotation fund.

MOST READ

Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa

REAL ESTATE

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Social media: Stay offline and miss out on the big time

By Peter Theuri | 13 days ago

Social media: Stay offline and miss out on the big time
Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 19 days ago

Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers
The dos and don'ts of borrowing

By Graham Kajilwa | 20 days ago

The dos and don'ts of borrowing
Call me old school, but newbies have nothing on me, says veteran mechanic

By Esther Dianah | 20 days ago

Call me old school, but newbies have nothing on me, says veteran mechanic
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC