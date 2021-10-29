Pension funds seek to unlock Sh250b for infrastructure
MONEY & MARKET
By Moses Omusolo | October 29th 2021
The Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium (KEPFIC) seeks to deploy over Sh250 billion in the next five years to fund infrastructure development in the country.
KEPFIC has partnered with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to mobile the funds.
KEPFIC Chairman Sundeep Raichura said the three entities would use available capital markets products such as green bonds, asset-backed securities and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
"This partnership will enhance the transparency and liquidity of our members’ investments as well as pave the way for collaborative stakeholder engagements and capacity building initiatives pertaining to alternative assets in the capital markets,” said Mr Raichura (pictured) at a press briefing on Wednesday in Nairobi.
READ MORE
Bandits kill three police officers, injure two others in Laikipia conservancy
You can now buy and sell NSE shares on the same day
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the partnership would deepen the growth of the capital markets.
"The MoU will not only leverage economies of scale but also help in financing big-ticket infrastructural projects and provide an avenue for enhancing the liquidity of investments through the capital markets,’ said Mr Odundo. CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah challenged the industry to take advantage of the new pension fund investment regulations to fund the country’s growing infrastructure needs.
This follows the recent amendments in pension fund investment regulations by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), allowing pension funds to directly invest up to 10 per cent of their portfolio in the asset class, unlocking Sh140 billion for infrastructure investments. “Kenya’s infrastructure financing requires a bit of support because according to the World Bank, we do have a deficit which stands at around $2.1 billion or Sh231 billion annually,” noted Mr Shamiah.
RELATED VIDEOS
Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management
Mamlaka ya kudhibiti pesa za kustaafu, RBA yaandaa hafla ya kusherehekea miaka 20 nchini
Is Health Underfunded? Concerns over donor reliance, Kenya's Covid response criticized
Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominantTelco tells Senate watchdog committee rival’s market share has thwarted competition, narrowed choices for consumers.
New fund to lift small businesses out of Covid-19 gloomMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kenya are set to benefit from a newly launched regional credit rotation fund.
MOST READ
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Boda boda: The good, the bad and ugly all in a decade
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Farmers get Sh6b bonus cut as prices turn sour at tea auction
BUSINESS
- Challenges faced when getting started as an entrepreneur
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki
- Tanzania clears its capital arrears in Shelter Afrique
REAL ESTATE
- Female mechanic redefines the job
ENTERPRISE