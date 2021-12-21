× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Co-processing: The way to a zero-waste industrial Kenya

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Standard Reporter | December 21st 2021
By Standard Reporter | December 21st 2021
FINANCIAL STANDARD

Medhat Ismail, the head of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Geocycle.

The world generates around two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, making waste management a major headache for both industrialised and developing countries.

Co-processing is a globally recognised sustainable technology through which waste is used as a source of energy to replace fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum and gas in energy-intensive industries like cement making. Geocycle, owned by Bamburi Cement’s parent company, Holcim Group, has been spearheading co-processing initiatives. Financial Standard spoke to Medhat Ismail, the head of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Geocycle, during his tour of Kenya recently on this and more.

Waste management is becoming a crisis globally. How serious is the problem?

READ MORE

According to the World Bank, global waste is expected to grow to around 3.4 billion tonnes by 2050, from the current two billion tonnes of solid waste annually. Currently, at least 30 per cent of this waste is not managed in an environmentally safe manner. 

More than 90 per cent of waste in sub-Saharan Africa goes to open dumpsites and landfills due to the absence of adequate waste disposal and treatment solutions. Waste management and recycling solutions, therefore, have to be accelerated to match the increase of waste.

What are the latest techniques and technologies being deployed to deal with the waste management problem?

Waste-to-energy solutions are the main trends currently. This entails either generating electricity from waste or co-processing waste as alternative fuels for heavy energy industries such as the cement and steel industries. 

At Geocycle, we apply the co-processing technology in cement kilns, which is a scientific, proven and established technology for disposing of hazardous and other non-recyclable waste in an environmentally sustainable way. As a result, 100 per cent of the waste input is recycled without leaving any additional residue. Due to its advantages in terms of complete destruction of waste and no residue leftover, cement kilns stand out from the different methods of waste disposal like incineration, waste to energy and landfilling.

What key initiatives are you undertaking in Kenya?

We have a number of partnerships with different industries on safe waste disposal. This includes a partnership with oil marketers through a Safe Waste Oil Disposal (SWOD) programme with the Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA), where Bamburi Cement supports them to safely dispose of their waste oil safely.

Other waste disposal partnerships are with logistics companies to dispose of their waste tyres which globally are among the largest and most problematic sources of waste. We are also working with agricultural producers and millers to dispose of their waste, such as rice husks. 

Do you have other plans in the pipeline for Kenya?

Geocycle Kenya plans to develop its operations to cover more the industrial hazardous waste generated from the industrial sector. This is a very important segment for our sustainable development plan that helps to dispose of hazardous waste in a safe, healthy and environmentally friendly manner.

Moreover, we will work to increase the usage of carbon-neutral biomass at our operations at our Mombasa Plant that will help to reduce Co2 emissions.   

How will businesses in Kenya be impacted by these initiatives?

Proper waste management solutions definitely have a positive impact on our society in terms of sustainability. Geocycle is committed to providing holistic waste management solutions that ensure a zero-waste future.

Over 50,000 tonnes of waste is co-processed by Bamburi Cement every year. More than 500,000 tonnes of waste that could have otherwise ended up in the environment or landfills has been converted into energy in the last 10 years within our industrial operations in Mombasa and Nairobi.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Dear politicians, seek ye equality first, all else will fall into place
We need to cultivate a culture of political tolerance that ensures both the rich and the poor coexist.
Safaricom to up SMS promos as text traffic falls, WhatsApp grows
Telco reported an 18 per cent drop in messaging revenue in the 2021 half-year to Sh5.87 billion, messages dropped by over 20 percent.

MOST READ

Kitengela boda boda riders turn weekly savings into Sh3.3m kitty
Kitengela boda boda riders turn weekly savings into Sh3.3m kitty

MONEY & MARKET

By Peterson Githaiga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The truth about Uhuru Kenyatta’s COVID19 goodies

By Patrick Alushula | 27 minutes ago

The truth about Uhuru Kenyatta’s COVID19 goodies
The year that was: It was not all doom and gloom

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

The year that was: It was not all doom and gloom
How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star
Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC