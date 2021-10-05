× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rot continues despite change of guard at Kenya Meat Commission

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Frankline Sunday | October 5th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and makes an extensive tour of the depot on Landhies Road, Nairobi County. The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Amb. Monica Juma and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi on May 24, 2021. [PSCU, Standard]

Sometime last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the transfer of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Agriculture Ministry to the Defence Ministry in a move that caught many by surprise.

Uhuru said the transfer of the parastatal was on the back of mismanagement that had ground it to a halt, costing taxpayers millions of shillings in past turnaround attempts.  

“Past administrations have made efforts to jump-start the Kenya Meat Commission, but unfortunately, for very known reasons which I do not wish to get into here, these attempts never succeeded, and a lot of public funds went astray,” said the President.

“As a key stakeholder and also a consumer of KMC products, the stewardship provided by the Ministry of Defence will provide the commission with enormous scale, predictable product demand, better focus on efficiency and diversification of its product lines,” he said. Over the last year, the military has assumed full control of KMC factories and sales outlets country-wide. Recent changes, including the introduction of digital payments at its outlets, have reportedly seen daily sales rise to Sh1 million, with the commission eying the export market.

But a new report by the Office of the Auditor General released last month paints a picture of the dire situation at meat processor, where legacy debt, mismanagement, embezzlement and irregular sale of its lucrative real estate holdings may have pushed the government to place it under new management.

READ MORE

 Private hospitals thrive and fleece Kenyans because of corruption at Health ministry

 Ewert Grogan the shrewd businessman who fleeced the Colonial government

 EACC probes Elachi, assembly board over staff promotions

 Colonial era injustices still haunt KMC 83 years later

Among the key issues are a massive Sh681 million in pending bills owed to farmers, statutory bodies and other suppliers. However, the latest financial report indicates the commission’s current liabilities stood at Sh514 million as of June 30 last year, resulting in an unexplained variance of Sh166 million.

According to Auditor General Nancy Gathugu, the government’s allocation of Sh256 million to KMC for the settlement of pending bills in the second Supplementary Budget was received and paid out in the year under review.

However, this is not reflected as grants in the statement of comprehensive income or as deferred income in KMC’s books alongside key sales data.

According to the report, KMC made Sh126.6 million in sales for the year ended 30th June 2020, a 32 per cent drop from the Sh188 million recorded the previous year. “Although the sales amount included both meat and other by-products like hides and skins, no documentary evidence was provided to support the sales amount,” said Auditor General Nancy Gathungu in her report.

“Further, no reason was provided for the continued reduced sales for the fourth consecutive year.”

The report further queries the funds KMC received from the government in the last financial year as the transition between the two ministries took place.

KMC reportedly received Sh97 million from Treasury and another Sh190 million from the State Department of Livestock in the 2019/20 financial year.

The funds, which were meant for drought mitigation and factory modernisation, were not reported in the parastatal’s financial statements.

“Under the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of grants from National Government for the year ended June 30, 2020 could not be confirmed,” said Ms Gathungu.

According to the Auditor General, the significance of the issues raised by her audit led her to give a “disclaimer of opinion,” further stating that her office was unable to obtain enough evidence.

A disclaimer of opinion is a statement made by an auditor that no opinion is being given regarding the financial statements of a client. This disclaimer may be as a result of the auditor not being allowed to complete all planned audit procedures.

As of June 30, last year, KMC reported a balance of Sh50 million under inventories, including Sh3.3 million of meat and meat products, Sh36.7 million under engineering, and Sh9.9 million in stationery and general stores. Inventories of KMC’s by-products like hides and skins were however omitted for unexplained reasons. In addition to this, the parastatal was found to hold Sh797,492 worth of expired stock in its stores.

Other issues raised include dormant accounts that are yet to be closed despite a 2019 board resolution as well as different values of cash flow on the parastatal’s financial statements. “The statement of cash flows reflects cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year of Sh306 million, while the statement of financial position reflects a balance of Sh176 million,” explained the Auditor General.

“Further, the statement of cash flows reflects cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year of Sh456 million, which differs with the balance of Sh161 million reflected in the statement of financial position,” she said.

According to the Auditor General, these differences were not explained or reconciled and thus the accuracy of the Sh161 million in cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2020 could not be confirmed.

KMC also owes the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh173 million in outstanding tax remittances, and according to the report, has never made a provision to pay back a Sh334 million loan given by Treasury in 2009 at an interest rate of 2 per cent.

“The principal amount was to be repaid in twenty semi-annual consecutive instalments commencing June 30, 2010,” explained Gathungu.

The audit also found the parastatal had no approved ICT strategic plan and had only two employees in its IT department. KMC’s branch network is also not fully integrated into the ICT network.  

[email protected]    

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya

DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases

"Dictionary yake haikuwa na neno corruption", Mzee Matundura remembers Simeon Nyachae

Share this story
IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week
The interviews could prove pivotal in either building or eroding IMF shareholder support for Georgieva.
Loans blamed for Kenya poor saving culture
Kenya’s financial market is heavily focused on borrowing compared to other equally important aspects, such as savings.

MOST READ

Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants
Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sick of skyrocketing cost of living? Blame it on your MP

By Dominic Omondi | 57 minutes ago

Sick of skyrocketing cost of living? Blame it on your MP
Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  

By Wainaina Wambu | 8 hours ago

Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  
Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect

By Macharia Kamau | 8 hours ago

Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect
IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC