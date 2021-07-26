× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Regulators squabble over Imperial Bank Sh2b bond as investors stew

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Dominic Omondi | July 26th 2021

Capital Markets Authority Acting Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah.[Standard]

Regulators have continued to blame each other over the doomed Sh2 billion Imperial Bank bond even as investors’ six-year wait for answers continues.

While appearing before the Finance and Planning Committee recently, Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chief Executive Wycliffe Shamiah sought to shift the blame to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Kenya Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIC) for the delay in refunding bondholders’ money.

In 2015, Imperial Bank issued a corporate bond to support its working capital and liquidity position.

READ MORE

 Covid raises cost of imported chemicals to a record Sh36b

 Poll jitters push pension funds to keep Sh1.14 trillion in 'safe assets'

 The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower

 Bank profits surge to Sh60b in 4 months on economic rebound

However, before the listing of the bond at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the lender was put under receivership due to fraudulent activities that had been taking place at the lender since 2006.

“But for us to approve this bond, because we are regulators, we asked for Central Bank of Kenya to indicate to us if there were any issues around the bond issuance. They gave us a no-objection letter as primary regulators of banks,” Shamiah told lawmakers, following an accusation by Garissa Town MP Aden Duale that the regulator had failed to protect investors.

The CMA boss noted that having met all the conditions, together with the no-objection from CBK, they proceeded to give Imperial Bank approval to raise the Sh2 billion targeted through the issue.

“But because they were placed under receivership before the money was put to use, we believe this money was intact at the point they were placed under receivership,” added Shamiah.

When he was pushed by the Chairperson of the Finance Committee Gladys Wanga to state if he “believed” or “knew” the money was intact, he answered in the affirmative.

However, KDIC Chief Executive Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud contradicted Shamiah’s claims. 

“There is no money they (CMA) can tell us to pay. Because the bond money was for capitalisation of the bank, it was used. There is no such thing as a separate bank account for the bond cash that we found at Imperial Bank,” said Mr Mohamud.  

He insisted that once the assets are recovered, the bondholders, just like other creditors, will be paid after settling matters with depositors.  

“CMA cannot tell us to pay because our Act is very clear. Bond money has to be treated as creditors,” said Mohamud. He dismissed claims by CMA that the bond, which was in the receiving bank (ironically, Imperial Bank), was still there. “The money is in form of assets. One thing Kenyans confuse, when a bank is closed, it does not have money,” said Mohamud.

Shamiah had told the committee that they directed Central Bank and KDIC to refund the money to the investors as it was intact, remarks that Mohamud scoffed at.

“CMA cannot direct another regulator. They have no business to direct. They were just inquiring, and we told them those people have to be treated like any creditor,” he said.

In a letter written to Mohamud on April 2016 by the then acting CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura, CMA said the bond had been cancelled after the directors of Imperial Bank on September 21, 2015 failed to disclose financial improprieties unearthed at the bank. CMA believes that CBK and KDIC dragged their feet in resolving the receivership cases of Imperial Bank and Chase Bank, a situation that has dampened the corporate bond market.

Other corporate bond issues that are still in contention include those of cement manufacturer Athi River Mining and microfinance company Real People.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Chase bank set to reopen

CBK launches facility to any bank or microfinance institution facing liquidity issues

Chase Bank put under receivership

Share this story
German airline defies virus to start Mombasa flights
The Airbus A330 aircraft emblazoned Euro Wings Discover yesterday touched down at 5.11am to the warm reception of songs.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower

By Frankline Sunday | 6 days ago

The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower
Ngumi: The trillion-shilling dealmaker who once went broke

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

Ngumi: The trillion-shilling dealmaker who once went broke
Shareholders set for a piece of Sh132 billion banks’ windfall

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

Shareholders set for a piece of Sh132 billion banks’ windfall
Pension firm banks on tech to weather Covid-19 storm

By Awal Mohammed | 6 days ago

Pension firm banks on tech to weather Covid-19 storm
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC