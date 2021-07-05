Ahero rice farmers 60-year quest for market lingers
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Kevin Omolo | July 5th 2021
Six decades after the establishment of the Ahero Irrigation Scheme, farmers are still struggling to find a stable market for their produce.
Ahero, which gets its Irrigation water from River Nyando, currently has a total acreage of 4,768 from the initial acreage of 2, 168 at its inception in the 1960s.
Today, over 2,000 farmers and 30,000 dependents benefit from rice farming in the scheme.
On the other hand, West Kano gets its irrigation water from Lake Victoria and currently covers 2, 830 acres, which benefit 780 farm holders, 2,200 farmers and 20,000 dependents.
Ahero Irrigation Scheme had only supplied Sh12 million worth of rice, out of the Sh70 million worth of harvest farmers got last year.
READ MORE
Spike in food and fuel prices pushes cost of living to 16-month high
Help farmers, but not at the expense of the local economy
Due to a lack of a ready market for their produce, farmers have been left to hawk it on the highways around Ahero or at the town’s busy market. “After working in the rice plantation for several years, I began selling rice in 1998, but the fact is that nothing much has changed,” said Dorcas Auma, a trader at the market.
The mother of four says they are being edged out by cheaper rice imports, with the locally produced rice seen as sub-standard.
“With no packaging and proper marketing, we are only left to sell to sell to locals,” she said.
Western Kenya irrigation schemes, including Ahero, West Kano, Mbega, Kobongó and South West Kano, produce a non-aromatic variety of rice.
Currently, at least 500 tonnes of paddy rice is lying at the Ahero National Irrigation Authority (NIA) stores due to lack of market.
Ahero Multipurpose Farmers Society Chairman Emmanuel Juma said the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), which has been the main buyer of their rice, no longer takes any more of the produce.
But why is Ahero rice missing from the retail shop shelves since the start of production in 1969?
KNTC attributes this to the low quality of rice produced in the region.
“We have in the past had a problem marketing the rice from Western Kenya Irrigation Scheme because of quality,” he said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Cushion for Kenyans: MPs move to reduce basic food prices, they plan to Zero-rate food inputs
Uproar over fuel price hike in Kenya with Kenyans saying it has a trickle-down effect | YOUR MONEY
PWC calls for adoption of expanded budget for the Kenyan public
Covid-19 alters how Sacco members borrow and saveHow Sacco members changed credit consumption patterns after Covid-19 hit.
Hyperventilating every time you see your bank balance isn't healthySave for emergencies and unforeseen events like sudden death and accidents or sickness, many expenses don’t come as a surprise.
MOST READ
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
BUSINESS
- Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
BUSINESS
- KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years
NEWS
- SGR cargo drops on fewer vessels at Mombasa port
BUSINESS
- Why China is still an enigma after 100 years
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- How millennials, Generation Z are reshaping the workplace
WORK LIFE