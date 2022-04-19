× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
UN agency, African Union in joint effort to woo more youth into agriculture

ENTERPRISE
By Moses Omusolo | Apr 19th 2022 | 1 min read
ENTERPRISE

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the African Union Commission (AUC) have developed a blueprint for governments to boost the participation of youth in the agricultural value chain.

The new strategies captured in the Investment Guidelines for Youth in Agrifood Systems in Africa were launched at the just concluded 32nd Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Africa held last week in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The guidelines target entities leading or engaged in the design and implementation of investment programmes related to sustainable agrifood systems.

These include governments, financial and technical partners and national and international organisations as well as the private sector and the youth.

"It is envisaged that these guidelines will provide young people with concrete direction on becoming both co-designers and beneficiaries of those programmes. They may also be used when reviewing national agricultural investment plans and other strategic frameworks related to agriculture and food systems," said FAO and the AU Commission on the guidelines

Africa has the highest percentage of youth in the world estimated at 420 million young people aged between 15 and 35 years, with the continent's share of rural youth projected to rise to 37 per cent by 2050.

The growing population is also projected to triple domestic food demand in sub-Saharan Africa by 2050. In 2014, the African Union heads of State had committed to a set of tangible agriculture goals to be attained by 2025.

These included the creation of job opportunities for at least 30 per cent of the youth in agricultural value chains.   

Why job redesigning is important
Job redesign is the process of revisiting and restructuring jobs to meet the specific needs of a particular segment of the workforce.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

How SGR tax saved Kenya from mortgaging Mombasa port
How SGR tax saved Kenya from mortgaging Mombasa port

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
