× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Face mask prices show how the laws of economics work

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | October 6th 2021
Different protective face masks [Courtesy]

A message still on my phone dated May 6, 2020 has a quotation for a packet of 50 masks going for Sh4,500. Today, that same packet goes for about Sh350, a significant drop from Sh90 for one mask to Sh7.

Mathematically speaking, masks were 10 times more expensive one year ago. Imagine if the price of petrol went down by that much, we'd be paying about Sh10 per litre.

What happened? The laws of economics came into play. The demand for masks was very high and the supply was very low. To share out the few available masks, the price had to go up. Selling masks was very lucrative. Even stealing from whichever source was very profitable. 

But rarely can you make money alone. Entrepreneurs imported masks or started making them. Even tailors made them for us. Branded masks became common. Importers or manufacturers got into this market and supply went up. We even started getting free masks. The price started going down. Remember, the demand stayed the same and the population did not grow overnight.

READ MORE

 The parable of the mask, and why science and religion must co-exist

 Why it is hard to win the war against Covid-19

 Why it is hard to win the war against Covid-19

 Explainer: What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

Today, you can even get a mask for Sh5 on the streets, you can worry about the quality later. Someone might ask why didn’t the price go up when the government demanded that everyone wear masks? Substitutes did the work. We looked for the cheapest mask or substitutes to satisfy the police.

Why has the market for other products or services not behaved the same way? For example, why has the price of medical services not gone down despite the mushrooming of many clinics including herbal ones? They are not many enough. Matatu fares would be much higher if there weren’t so many matatus. If we make it easy for anyone to get into a market, consumers benefit from low prices but not necessarily better quality. New entrants often segment the market. Have you seen the many types of masks in the market? 

Regulators come up with rules to ensure fair play, competition and no cartels. Anyone who says the government has no business in business is not telling the truth. Laws of economics work well where regulation works well. 

Unfortunately, regulation is not a perfect science. Self-interest and vested interests come into play. Why has the price of power been so high yet there is an oversupply of power in the market?

Why is the price of petrol so high? Why not let anyone who can import petrol do so? We shall increase the supply and the price will fall. The mask market shows how the market can work if allowed to. We should let other markets work.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Face masks deaths: IG Police, Hillary Mutaymbai says Nandi shootings shall be investigated

Senator Gideon Moi launches donation drive of masks and sanitisers for essential services providers

Ministry of Health cautions those not wearing masks in the correct way

Share this story
KenGen and NMS partner to create energy from waste
KenGen and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services have partnered to develop a waste powered energy plant in Nairobi.
How timber merchants are keeping afloat
In the last few years, Kenya’s timber business has been beset with changing dynamics that have seen many abandon the trade altogether.

MOST READ

Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport
Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How timber merchants are keeping afloat

By Joseph Maina | 3 hours ago

How timber merchants are keeping afloat
Knowing when to buy or sell stocks

By Peter Wambu | 9 hours ago

Knowing when to buy or sell stocks
Get your business online or perish

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

Get your business online or perish
Skills to steer your firm into the future

By Joseph Maina | 6 days ago

Skills to steer your firm into the future
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC