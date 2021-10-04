× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why fuel prices could increase further in the next two months

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 4th 2021

The high fuel prices in the country have been blamed on taxes and levies. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenyans should brace themselves for a rough time ahead as crude oil prices rise to the highest point in three years, with the shocks expected to reflect at the pump in the coming weeks.

Oil last week traded at $80 (Sh8,800) a barrel, setting the stage for higher local prices, at a time when the cost of fuel is already at a historic high.

The situation is worsened by a weak shilling that has sunk to an eight-month low, trading at Sh110.49 to the US dollar on Friday.

READ MORE

 Inflation hits new high on costly fuel

 Blundering ministry on spot for illegally charging levy on diesel

 Fruits of bad leadership choices are evident; it's time for tough decisions

 Why we hiked kerosene prices – Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau

The cost of crude oil and how the local currency is fairing against major world currencies, particularly the dollar, are key factors in determining the direction of pump prices.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) warned of higher prices last week when Director-General Daniel Kiptoo appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and National Planning.

“Looking at the trend, we have seen a further spike in international crude oil prices… we will see prices rise, maybe not this month, but in the next two months,” he said.

Mr Kiptoo explained that the energy industry regulator uses crude oil prices of the preceding month – in this case, September – and the initial days of the following month to determine prices for any pricing cycle.

“The prices that we publish are calculated based on the cargo that landed between the 9th of the preceding month and the 10th of the succeeding month,” he told MPs.

At $80 per barrel, this is the highest cost of crude oil since October 2018. Then, local pump prices were hovering at around Sh117 per litre of super petrol - and it was immediately after the introduction of the eight per cent value-added tax on petroleum products.

Cost of crude oil and how the local currency is fairing against major currencies are key in determining pump prices. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The high fuel prices in the country have been blamed on taxes and levies, which currently account for about 44 per cent of the retail price of petrol.

The nine different taxes and levies charged on petroleum products are almost at par with the product cost when the fuel lands in Mombasa.

Over the September-October pricing cycle, the landed cost for a litre of petrol was Sh60.35, while the total taxes were Sh58.81.

Responding to questions on what could be done to lower the cost of fuel, Kiptoo said the taxes can be reviewed.

“There is an opportunity to relook the taxes, bearing in mind the outcry from Kenyans and also the escalation in international prices. This is the purview of Parliament,” he said, adding that there was little that the country could do about the landed prices, but other costs were within the control of the different players in the petroleum sector.

“What is within our control are the margins (for oil marketing companies), the taxes and storage and distribution,” Kiptoo said.

“The biggest contributor are the taxes, which are within the purview of the government and Parliament.” 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Kenyans decry high cost of living as fuel price goes up

High Cost of Living: Concerns over hike in fuel prices with prices of goods likely to go up

Share this story
Working hours: Performance over presence gains traction
Working from home has somehow abolished the traditional ways of measuring productivity as time clocked might not translate to quality or quantity.
Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants
Clinker is mostly shipped in from overseas, hampering the country’s ambition to revamp its manufacturing sector.

MOST READ

Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure
Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

NEWS

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants

By Dominic Omondi | 7 hours ago

Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants
SBM Bank to consolidate three branches

By Peter Theuri | 22 hours ago

SBM Bank to consolidate three branches
Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

By Boniface Gikandi | 2 days ago

Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure
Renaming of Ukunda and Manda airports to market Lamu, Kwale

By Philip Mwakio | 2 days ago

Renaming of Ukunda and Manda airports to market Lamu, Kwale
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC